Jacks dominate first half, defeat Medical Lake

The Jacks halted a three-game slide tonight with a win over the Medical Lake Cardinals, 42-30, according to Quincy head coach Russ Elliott.
“It was a good win,” Elliott said.
The Jacks jumped out in front in the first half, with linemen playing well and the defense keeping the Cardinals out of the end zone.
The Jacks dominated the first half on the Cardinals’ home field and went into the break with a score of 36-0.
Many Quincy players got in the game, especially during the second half, while starters got a rest.
“The line played really well,” Elliott said. “We just controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Jackson Yeates and Noel Ruiz ran the ball the well for the Jacks, Elliott said.
Quincy improved its season record to 3-5 while disappointing the Cardinals’ Homecoming game fans. Medical Lake has had a tough season, going winless over eight games.
Quincy’s win two-and-a-half hours east reversed the Jacks’ fortunes, having lost three in a row, to league opponents Cascade, Omak and Chelan.