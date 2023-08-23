Two weeks before the start of the new school year, Jackrabbit football players and coaches began practices for their slate of nine regular-season games ahead.
The Jacks will open with a home game against East Valley (Yakima) at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1. Before that, they will host a jamboree that will include Ephrata, Moses Lake and Royal at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Quincy High School. There will be no cost for fans to watch the jamboree.
Last season the Jacks’ season opener was on the road at East Valley (Yakima). That game ended up a 21-0 loss for the boys in green and gold, but head coach Russ Elliott said Aug. 16 he was pleased with how well the team competed then and hopes to do the same this time but on the home field.
“We are definitely gearing up for them right now with our practice plans … their defensive scheme that they run, what they do on offense,” he said. “But they are not the only ones – our first two games we are looking at to get ready for.”
The opener against East Valley last year was fairly tight on the scoreboard through most of it, he said, and he wants his team to compete hard like that again.
The Jacks finished the 2022-2023 campaign with a much improved win-loss record. They went 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the league. The successes under the guidance of Elliott, tapped to move up from assistant coach to head coach before the start of season, reinvigorated the program. It had gone the two previous years without recording a victory.
Having a complete season under his belt as head coach, Elliott said it is easier now starting a new season.
“That first time is always the hardest. I know a lot more now what to expect and just how the flow goes, with the building, the practices, the coaching and the coaches,” he said.
He has the same assistant coaches back: Seth Longwill, Josey Ferguson, Gonzalo Guerrero and Brock Grams.
Elliott said the program got some of what he hoped to get done during the off-season. One highlight was spring ball.
“Had a competition at the end,” he said. “I thought we looked good with the kids that were there … We definitely got better with the kids that were out there working.”
The team also competed against Royal, Hanford and Connell, at a jamboree at Royal.
With 50 players signed up, the program will have varsity and junior varsity teams, like last year, and won’t have to cut anyone from the roster.
Starters from last year who are returning include: Ethan Gregg, Cristian Santiago, Bob Bensch, Jayden Richards, DJ Frerks, Pierce Bierlink, Gavin Gonzalez and Noel Ruiz.
On Aug. 16, the first day of practice allowed statewide, Elliott did not plan to roll out new schemes.
“We are pretty much the same offensively, scheme-wise and same thing on defense scheme-wise,” he said. “We are just trying to learn it better and go deeper with it.”
Midway through the first day, which was one of the hotter days of the summer, he said the heat and air quality have to be watched. The team spent some of the day indoors, testing things like bench press abilities and vertical jumps.
“After the first part of our practice right here I really like the energy and the leadership we are getting from the seniors, and it feels good,” Elliott said. “I know it’s just Day One, but this is a good group, and we have some talent, and so we’ve just got to put it all together, and practice hard and see what happens.”