Saturday brought sunshine and a big win to start the season of the Quincy boys soccer team.
With a dusting of snow in the Beezley Hills and in the orchards of the valley, the Jacks hosted the Tigers from Tonasket and won 10-0.
The Jacks were able to advance the ball early and often. In the fourth minute, during Quincy’s third attack, midfielder Erick Zepeda scored. One minute later, Jacks forward Antonio Valadez bounced a shot off the crossbar.
Zepeda scored again in the eight minute, breaking free up the left side putting a well-placed shot in the right side of the net.
Tonasket succeeded in moving the ball onto the Quincy side of the field, but the Jacks’ defense pushed the Tigers back each time.
Valadez gave the Jacks their third goal, blasting a shot into the right side of the net from about 20 yards out during the 11th minute.
In the 17th minute, Quincy forward Ken Morales got behind a Tonasket defender, and smacked a shot that went a little left of the net.
About one minute later, Jorge Nunez, a Quincy forward and team captain, fought his way up the right side and got a shot off. The ball bounced around, and midfielder Alexandro Hernandez was there to knock it in.
The Tigers got a shot on the Jacks’ goal from 20 yards out with about 8 minutes left, but goalkeeper Romualdo Sandoval caught it.
The first half ended with the Jacks in control, 4-0.
Early in the second half, Quincy got two more goals, one by midfielder Alexander Murillo and one by Valadez.
Eduardo Diaz took goalkeeping duties for Quincy in the second half and stopped a couple of Tonasket shots.
In the eighth minute, Isaac Lopez, a senior midfielder and a team captain for the Jacks, scored, making the score 7-0.
During the 20th minute, Nunez, scored. About three minutes, later he got his second goal of the game.
The Jacks’ final score came from Valadez, who punched it in from about 10 yards out with 6:30 left in the half, giving him his third tally of the game.
Last season’s Caribou Trail League Player of the Year Jorge Nunez looks even stronger this year. When he had the ball, Tiger players at times bounced off him without so much as altering his stride. He said he definitely feels in shape.
“This year we are taking it very serious. We started in the off-season hitting weights,” he said after the game.
Asked how he felt to be back on the field, Nunez said, “It felt amazing, especially it being our senior year. So it’s the last year – we have to go out there and give it our all.”
He said they should play as if “every game is our final game.”
Seven of the 20 players on the current varsity roster are 12th-graders.
Nunez is also helping lead the seniors to set high standards.
“Us seniors got to step it up – make sure the lower-classmen next year come in harder,” even harder than his classmates did, he said.
Head coach Francisco Tafoya did not crow over the lopsided score.
“I think we were just more focused on us trying to connect passes and find our game, so that it leads further into the season,” Tafoya said.
Acknowledging how early in the season the game was, he said he was fairly content with where his players were.
“I think this is one of the seasons where we had a really early game … usually we have 13 or 14 practices in before the first game,” he said. “Obviously there’s always a little bit to work on, and that’s what we are going to figure out a little bit more on Monday. And we have a really good test against Wenatchee on Tuesday.”
Having played Wenatchee for about 15 years or more, he saw the game as something of a rivalry, adding that it’s usually Wenatchee’s first friendly and one of Quincy’s first friendly games.
He was pleased with his forwards getting goals during their first game, which tends to build confidence.
On the defensive side, Tafoya called out Alejandro Mendoza, a team captain.
“He is definitely going to be a huge factor for us,” Tafoya said. “I know defense is not usually his first choice, but he’s willing to make that sacrifice to lead our guys back there.”
Results of the Wenatchee game were not available before press time.
The Jacks’ next games are Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ephrata and Saturday at 11 a.m. at Okanogan. Their next home game is set for Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. versus Chelan.