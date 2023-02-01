The Quincy Jacks sewed up the Caribou Trail League boys basketball title Jan. 24 with a win at home, 83-74, beating the Omak Pioneers.
The Jacks’ 83-74 win elevated their league record to 9-2, and it put Omak in a tie at 7-3 with Chelan. The Goats and Pioneers were to face off for one more regular season game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The first half was all Quincy’s, as the Jacks went on a 10-2 run during the first four minutes on snappy passing and smart shot selection. The Jacks’ half-court defense also slowed the feisty Pioneers.
At the end of the first period, Quincy led by 10, 24-14, and went on to build its lead, keeping its scoring spree going through a fast second quarter.
Quincy’s passing featured such quick hits as Ethan Gregg feeding two alley-oop passes to Aidan Bews. Bews later returned the favor, with the ball down low, drawing defenders, Bews found Gregg open underneath for a quick pass and layup.
“To me, that was beautiful basketball,” said Quincy head coach Scott Bierlink.
The Jacks led by 18 at the half, and they were nearly on a pace to reach 100 points. Putting up 48 in the first half “made a statement,” Bierlink said.
Quincy hit a rough patch in the third quarter, losing the ball at times to the aggressive Pioneers, who were reaching for steals. Omak was aggressive but committed numerous fouls, putting Jacks on the free throw line often.
The third quarter ended 66-53, with Quincy still in command.
Yet, the Pioneers’ mental toughness kept them clawing their way back, reducing their deficit to 8 points.
But Quincy recovered to extend its lead again.
“Dom (Trevino) hit a couple of huge threes for us in the fourth quarter,” Bierlink said.
The final minutes were punctuated by an alley-oop dunk, Julian Ibarra to Bews, drawing another roar from the crowd and making it 81-66.
After the game, Bews said it felt good to have the league title.
“It took a lot of work, especially with this young team, to try and repeat what we did last year with that veteran team, but I think we were able to show that we can,” Bews said.
As a sophomore last year, Bews was a key player on the team that went on from the league championship to win the district and go to state. This year he became a team leader – one of the captains.
“I had a lot of good examples last year, and so I was able to step up,” he said, “but a lot of guys this year are stepping up and contributing how we needed them to, and we were able to put together a good team.”
Bierlink said he was super happy and proud of the team. A presentation of the league champion trophy is expected after the home game Thursday night.
Gregg tied his career-high for points and was among four Jacks scoring in double figures. Bierlink said the team did well spreading the wealth. Ibarra scored 22. Bews had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Bierlink scored 17 points and had 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Gregg hit for 15 points and grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 24-24-18-17
OMAK 14-16-23-21
Quincy 83: Trevino 8, Bierlink 17, Bews 21, Gregg 15, Ibarra 22, Zaragoza, Dearie.
Omak 74: Mercado 21, Fjellman 2, Mullin 10, Sam 8, K. Devereaux 5, Dick 21, X. Devereaux 3, Arciniega 4.
The day after securing the league title by beating Omak, Quincy’s ranking among 1A classification schools in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s RPI ranking rose to 11th, its highest rank of the season. Omak had long been ranked in the top 10 1A teams in the state. Omak was 9th in the state before losing to Quincy on Jan. 24 and remained No. 9 afterward.
The Jacks then hit the road to play Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) Jan. 28. The Jacks lost, 59-56, after leading at times, but the game slipped away in the fourth. It was among Quincy’s lowest points outputs of the season.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 56 – 10-18-16-12
LAKESIDE 59 – 17-12-12-18
Quincy will have one more regular-season game, at home, Thursday against Cascade, with the tipoff at 7:15 p.m. The Quincy fans dress theme will be to wear green and gold.
Coach Bierlink expected to be in the district title game Friday, Feb. 10, at Wenatchee at 8 p.m. If Quincy loses that game, it could play another district game on the following Tuesday.