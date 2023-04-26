Extending their win streak to 10 with two games last week, the Quincy boys soccer team remained at the top of the Caribou Trail League with a record of 5-0 and an overall record of 11-1.
The Jacks hosted the Omak Pioneers on Thursday, April 20, and the Jacks won, 5-0.
The fans in the stands were fewer and farther between than usual, due to the non-stop rain and chill at 41 degrees. But, at least there was not much wind to deal with.
In the first minute, Quincy had an attack on goal with a nice pass to Rafael Perez. He was playing up rather than his usual defender position this season. His header went a little high. Quincy continued the rest of the game to build attacks and get shots on goal.
Ken Morales scored Quincy’s first two goals, the first in the ninth minute. His second was in the 14th minute after an amazing move getting the shot around a defender and into the far end of the net.
Perez got more shots on goal and scored one in the 22nd minute. The half ended 3-0.
Jorge Nunez scored twice in the second half. The first was during the first minute, with Nunez fighting through defenders to get a hard kick at the left side of the net. He nailed his second goal during the 21st minute from 20 yards out in the center alley of the Omak half.
Omak’s record fell to 0-6 in the CTL and 1-10 overall.
Next, the Jacks traveled to the west side to play Overlake, which is a 1A school. The Owls were 5-5-2 going into the Saturday game versus the Jacks. Quincy won, 3-2, but did not hold the lead until the last minute.
The game was something of a contradiction, with lots of goals, but low numbers of shots on goal. The Jacks recorded seven shots and the Owls just four.
The Owls scored first. In the fourth minute of the first half, they got a corner kick and bounced it around before knocking it into the left side of the Quincy net.
The rest of the first half went without a score.
In the third minute of the second half, Quincy’s Jorge Nunez put one in the net and tied the score. Alexandro Hernandez sent a fantastic long pass toward the center, leading Nunez, who received the ball at the 18-yard line and to his right of the goal. He fended off one defender, charged forward and smacked the ball into the left side, leaving the Owl keeper standing at the right.
With four minutes left in the second half, the Owls punched in a shot and took the lead, 2-1.
As time wound down, the Jacks got a couple of good looks at the Overlake net. During stoppage time, Isaac Lopez headed one into the right side of the net, tying the score.
About a minute later, the Jacks moved the ball up to Jorge Nunez around the halfway line on the right, and an Owl knocked him down. Alex Mendoza took the free kick at about the 40-yard line and sailed it into the six-yard box. In the crowd, the Owls tried to kick the ball out but instead ricocheted it off an Owl and into their own goal.
The game ended about 30 seconds later, and the Jacks had a comeback win, 3-2.
The Jacks were to face the Cascade Kodiaks on Tuesday night, April 25, at home. Results of the game were not available by press time.
The Jacks will play Cashmere at Quincy High School on Thursday, April 27, starting at 6 p.m.