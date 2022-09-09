The Battle of the Basin trophy went to Ephrata tonight, 28-0, with the Quincy Jacks hosting the Tigers in the traditional rivalry game between the green-and-gold and the orange-and-black.

It was the Jacks’ first home game of the season, and the stands at Jackrabbit Stadium were full.

The Jacks defense had a lot to handle with the Tigers’ running game but at times halted their momentum, with plays such as when Kenny Thompson at linebacker knocked down a pass and David Medina made a big tackle on third downs.

“Ephrata is big and physical, and they do a good job of running the ball,” said Jacks head coach Russ Elliott.

He said the Quincy defense gave a bit but played hard, giving the team a chance; the Jacks just need to match that on offense.

Quincy gained first downs and put together some exciting drives throughout the game. Too often, however, when the Jacks closed in on the Tigers’ endzone, they couldn’t put points on the board.

“We got down close and didn’t have the confidence” to finish the drive with a score, Elliott said.

The Jacks tried for a field goal in the second half, but the attempt turned into an Ephrata touchdown. The kick was blocked, a Tiger picked it up and ran all the way to the other end of the field for a touchdown.

With just a few seconds left in the game, the Jacks had the ball within a few yards of the Ephrata endzone. On fourth and 2, they tried for six points. Gregg threw toward the left corner, aiming for receiver Pierce Bierlink, but a Tiger defensive back darted in front and batted the ball down.

According to the Jacks’ team stats, the two teams gained nearly the same number of yards. Ephrata had 216 yards of offense, and Quincy had 212. Both teams got 14 first downs in the game.

Kenny Thompson had plenty of carries and some good gains, with 27 runs for 120 yards.

Bierlink had three catches for 27 yards.

Get more game details in the Post-Register on Wednesday.