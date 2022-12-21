A strong contingent of Quincy fans cheered on the Jacks to a win at Cashmere, 60-49, overcoming the absence of one their starters Dec. 13.
With Aidan Bews unavailable, Quincy’s Isaac Dearie played a lot of minutes. Without Bews, the teams were similar in height, and both teams’ rosters list just one senior.
Quincy trailed at the end of the first quarter but finished the half in the lead, 23-22.
Dom Trevino played in the third quarter, adding some scrappy defense for the Jacks. The lead went back and forth, but then the Jacks hit the gas pedal. Through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Pierce Bierlink and Julian Ibarra hit shot after shot, leading the Jacks on a 12-0 run.
The Bulldogs responded with a full-court press, but the Jacks handled the pressure and ran out the clock.
Statistics from the Jacks show Ibarra and Bierlink throwing in 49 points combined.
Quincy – Ibarra 26, Bierlink 23, Gregg 5, Zaragoza 2, Dearie 4, Vega, Simental, Trevino, Vazquez, Carrillo.
Cashmere – Smart 17, Nelson 9, Baker 9, Smith 2, Wilkinson 7, Erdmann 5, Larson, Ramos, Miller.
Bierlink hit five three-pointers and grabbed 7 rebounds. Ethan Gregg had 4 assists. Ibarra had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
By quarters, the scoring was as follows:
QUINCY – 12-11-14-23 = 60
CASHMERE – 15-7-14-13 = 49
Considering the fourth quarter run that left the Bulldogs in the rearview mirror, Quincy head coach Scott Bierlink said it was in part a testament to the conditioning of the Quincy players carrying them through a full game.
“I just think we kind of found a rhythm and were able to lock in defensively,” he said.
Without the 6’6” Bews, Bierlink said, Dearie played valuable minutes and brought some energy to the floor. The Jacks pulled away and won, but Bews’ leadership, rebounding and scoring were missed.
“Cashmere typically plays hard, and that was kind of what we found ourselves in was a battle all game,” he said.
The game Saturday at Brewster was a closer contest than indicated by the final score, 74-63. The Jacks led by one at halftime, and the score was tied going into the fourth quarter, Bierlink said.
Then it was the opposing team that pulled away and won this time.
“We played them tough through the end of three (quarters), then just kind of ran out of steam,” Bierlink said.
He thought the Jacks played well. “We gave ourselves a chance,” he said.
During the 2021-22 campaign, the Bears won the second-place trophy in the state 2B tournament. Bierlink said he wouldn’t be surprised if they have a chance to play for the state title again this year.
The Bears won their first three games this season, lighting up the scoreboard with between 70 and 80 points each time. They have five seniors on their roster. One of them is Kelson Gebbers, a 6’6” senior who is headed for Division 1 college ball, Bierlink said. Gebbers averages 29-30 points a game.
The Jacks on Saturday did a great job against Gebbers, Bierlink said, holding him to 10 points through three quarters. He finished with 25 on the night.
Bews scored 22 points, including four three-pointers, and pulled down 8 rebounds. Pierce Bierlink ended with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbing 10 boards. Ibarra scored 12, nabbed six boards and dished out four assists. Gregg played “dynamite,” coach Bierlink said, with 9 points, leading on defense, grabbing six rebounds and notching four assists.
With a bug going around the Caribou Trail League region, Bierlink on Monday commented on the Jacks’ schedule, with road games on consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I’m hoping we can stay healthy the next couple of days,” he said.
The Jacks were scheduled to play Tuesday at Cascade. Results were not available before press time.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, they will play longtime rival Ephrata on the Tigers’ home court with the tipoff at 7:30 p.m..
Ephrata High School sells tickets online only. A fan arriving at the door in Ephrata will find cash is not accepted, according to Bierlink. Attendees hoping to get in might still get tickets using their phone to go to the ephratatigers.com website and paying with a credit card, but purchasing ahead would be wise.
“That is going to be a packed house,” Bierlink said.