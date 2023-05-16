They were up by two goals with 10 minutes left, and it looked like the Jacks soccer team would claim the district title again and their win streak would continue, but Cascade scored three times in the final minutes and snatched away the victory.
It was a shocking turnaround in a match in which, despite Cascade’s aggressiveness, the Jacks seemed to have the edge. Cascade won 4-3 on Saturday in the District 6 title match in Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl.
Quincy forward Jorge Nunez played an outstanding match, scoring all three of his team’s goals.
He hit two goals in Quincy’s first district match, against Bridgeport on May 10.
In the Bridgeport game, neither team scored in the first half. Bridgeport played a lot of good defense, breaking up Quincy attacks and stopping shots.
Nunez got the Jacks’ first goal in the eighth minute of the second half, with an assist from Isaac Lopez.
In the 27th minute, Alexander Murillo scored with an assist from Nunez in a fast attack.
Ken Morales put the third goal of the game in for Quincy, with three minutes left, with an assist from Murillo.
Bridgeport got a penalty kick during stoppage time and hit it.
Less than one minute later, Nunez gave the Jacks back their three-goal margin by hitting with a huge solo effort after a pass from Rafael Perez. The final score was 4-1, Quincy.
Bridgeport was on the defensive much of the game, and its goalkeeper logged nine saves, according to Quincy statistics. Quincy’s keeper in the game, Romualdo Sandoval, made four saves and fended off several high-speed attacks.
The district title game Saturday, May 13, was delayed, because the Chelan-Bridgeport match went long with penalty kicks. (Chelan won and advanced to state.)
The game started 39 minutes late, which meant the heat of the day (90 degrees) could drop slightly, but it also meant the sun was low and shining in the Jacks’ eyes. After the first 12 minutes, the sun had set.
Cascade played aggressively from the start, and Quincy keeper Sandoval did well to stop two early shots.
Jorge Nunez scored in the 19th minute with an assist from Brayan Nunez.
Jorge Nunez’ tenacity earned a second goal after a pass from Ken Morales in the 37th minute.
Cascade scored with one minute left in the half, making it 2-1 at the break.
Jorge Nunez scored his third goal of the night five minutes into the second half, on a header after a long free kick by Alex Mendoza.
Then 26 minutes went by without any goals, and it looked like league-champion Quincy was on its way to another trophy. But, in a stunning reversal, Cascade scored three times in the remaining nine minutes and won 4-3.
After the sting of the loss had worn off a bit, on Monday Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya said the Jacks played well but need to get better at managing the lead and managing the time.
“The situation kind of reminded me of the Wenatchee game, how we had the lead but could not fine tune or finesse the end of the game to come out on top,” Tafoya said, referring to the Jacks’ only other loss (5-4) of the season.
The Cascade Kodiaks played aggressively, and the physical play only increased in the second half. Tafoya said it seemed a lot of the referee’s calls went Cascade’s way, not Quincy’s. But, he said, it’s part of the game.
The Jacks still hope to reach the state title game, he said. Indeed, Quincy enters the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. Tafoya said it was better to have lost the Cascade game than to lose either of the first two potential games for the Jacks in state, because they will be loser-out matches.
The Jacks are “still shooting to get into the big dance” and “hopefully come home happy with the trophy on the bus,” he said.
Quincy High School will host four games of the state tournament. First up will be Connell vs. Chelan on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play the Jacks on May 19 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play May 20, 11 a.m., against the winner of the Overlake vs. Vashon Island match May 19 at 5 p.m.
The state semifinals will be May 26, and the finals May 27.