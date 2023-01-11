The Jacks basketball team won two out of three games last week, but their one loss meant Omak took the top spot in the Caribou Trail League standings instead of Quincy.
Before the game at Omak on Friday, Dec. 6, the two teams were tied in the standings. When they played on Dec. 9 in Quincy, the Jacks got the win, 73-59.
This time, Omak got the win, 69-65.
“That was a huge game,” said head coach Scott Bierlink, adding it would have given the Jacks sole possession of first place and “gone a long way towards us winning the title.”
The Jacks dominated the first half, led by Pierce Bierlink, whose shooting was “hotter than a pistol.” His 39 points at Omak is the highest total by a Jack this year. He hit 8 three-pointers, pulled down 8 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Aidan Bews had a double-double, with 16 points and 14 rebounds, as well as 5 assists.
Quincy led by 15 at halftime but could not maintain the margin. Coach Bierlink said the team had some turnovers and lost momentum.
“They switched to a man-to-man and upped the pressure, and we didn’t handle it well,” he said. “We had chances in the end, but couldn’t quite close the door.”
The scoring totals were as follows.
Quincy: Trevino 2, Bierlink 39, Bews 16, Gregg 6, Zaragoza 1, Dearie 1.
Omak: Mercado 8, Mullin 10, X Devereaux 23, Sam 4, K Devereaux 4, Gurnard 2, Dick 16, Arciniega 2.
The Jacks had a game the next day back in Quincy, hosting the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions on Saturday. The Jacks won, 72-59.
The Jacks knew the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions were no slouches
“We knew they were physical, had a little bit of size,” Bierlink said.
The Mountain Lions were patient and stayed with the Jacks throughout the first half, with the lead going back and forth. In the last few seconds of the first half, Liberty Bell hit a three and extended its lead, 34-26, going into the locker room at halftime.
The Jacks came out and played better in the second half, eliminating mental errors. During the third quarter, the Jacks caught up and pulled away with a 9-0 run. Quincy led 49-43 going into the final period and controlled the rest of the game.
Bierlink gave kudos to his players, who were probably a little fatigued from the two previous games, then arriving back in Quincy from Omak late the night before.
Quincy's Julian Ibarra had a double-double, with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Pierce Bierlink had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Bews had 7 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Trevino scored 6,
Quincy scoring: Trevino 6, Bierlink 23, Bews 7, Gregg 5, Zaragoza 2, Dearie, Ibarra 29.
Liberty Bell scoring: L Paz 13, R Paz 5, Mitchell 14, Surface 4, Lidey 11, Thomson 2, Stoothoff 6, Crandall 4.
The Jacks’ second win of the week was 83-81 over Chelan. The final score was closer than the game really was, at least in the second half. The hometown crowd cheered on the Jacks throughout the intense game.
“I thought for the most part that we played pretty well, didn’t come out of the gate very strong,” Bierlink said.
Chelan’s Dylan Jay, a junior, poured in 40 points – a headache for the Jacks.
“We didn’t do a good enough job on him,” Bierlink said.
Chelan led early 16-7. Then Zaragoza scored five points with back-to-back buckets, giving Quincy a spark. The first quarter ended 18-14, Quincy trailing.
The Goats were swarming, but their shooting cooled. The second quarter ended 38-37, Quincy down 1.
After halftime, the Jacks hit the floor and drained their first two shots, taking the lead and control of the game. Quincy led by 7 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter and later built its lead to 10.
Quincy scoring: Bierlink 26, Bews, 23, Gregg 5, Zaragoza 8, Dearie, Ibarra 21
Chelan scoring: Garfoot, Jay 40, Wilson 4, Allen, Rainville 5, Reinhardt 6, Allen, Boyd 23
Ibarra had a double-double, 21 points and 13 rebounds. Zaragoza had 6 rebounds and Gregg dished out 4 assists. Bierlink had 26 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Bews grabbed 6 rebounds with his 23 points (19 in the second half).
The Jacks still have a path to the league title by winning important games in the closing weeks of the regular season.
“I kind of like where we are at now, despite the loss Friday,” Bierlink said.
He was looking forward to more games in front of the home crowd.
“Our student section has been great the last couple of years,” Bierlink said, adding that the community has been supportive. “And our players certainly feed off that.”
Quincy has two games this week, both at home. First, the Cashmere Bulldogs visit on Wednesday, with tipoff at 7:15 p.m. Then Royal comes to town for a non-league matchup Saturday at 5 p.m.
The fans’ clothing theme for the Cashmere game will be “pink out” – wear pink clothing. For the game versus Royal, the clothing theme is “jersey night” – wear any jersey of any team or sport.
The boys varsity team will have a game Jan. 17, hosting Cascade starting at 7:15 p.m.