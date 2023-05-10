Lady Jacks beat Chelan, move up to second place, eye district

Hayden Morris hit two home runs in a win over Chelan last week, and the Lady Jacks fastpitch team has just two more games before the district tournament.
The team owns second place in the Caribou Trail League.
“We’re not ready to be done and we’re willing to put in the extra work and determination to see just how far we can go!” wrote Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman in an email.
The Lady Jacks’ excellence has catapulted them to No. 14 in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s RPI rankings of 1A schools across the state. As of Monday, May 8, Quincy was at No. 13, and the league-leading Cashmere Bulldogs were at No. 10.
Last week, Quincy beat Chelan, 18-4, on strong pitching and 16 base hits May 2 in Chelan. Quincy exploded for 10 runs in the third inning.
After three frames, Quincy led 13-3. Quincy scored three in the fourth inning and two in fifth, while. Chelan added one run in the fifth. The game was called before the start of the sixth inning.
Hayden Morris racked up 4 RBIs. She homered in the second and third innings and hit a double.
It is rare for a player to knock two out of the park in the same game, but Baughman says she hopes it becomes a trend for the Lady Jacks.
“Hayden saw the ball extremely well against Chelan. She muscled up for both those hits and let it fly out over the fence! She’s only a freshmen and already a tremendous asset to our team!” Baughman wrote.
Besides Hayden Morris’ runs batted in during the team’s 10-run third inning, Emma Galloway, Emilee Morris and Mariah Stephens all knocked in runs.
Galloway went 3-for-4 on the day and got 3 RBIs. Myka Hinojosa went 2-for-3 with two walks. Amy Buenrostro went 2-for-2 with one walk. Michelle Acevedo went 2-for-4 and got 2 RBIs.
Emilee Morris had another solid day pitching, striking out 9 and allowing just 1 hit.
“Emilee did a great job pitching. She has been vital to the success of our team this season and continues to persevere every game we have,” Baughman wrote. “Against Chelan, she was ready to throw strikes, let the ball be out in play and give her best effort.”
Earlier in the season, Morris was honored as an Athlete of the Week by the WIAA. The honor cited not just her pitching, but batting (7-for-14 at the time), base stealing and leadership.
The last games of the regular season for the Lady Jacks – a doubleheader versus Cascade on Thursday, May 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. on their home diamond – will be the team’s Senior Night.
If the team sweeps Cascade, Quincy will likely finish in second place in the Caribou Trail League – a great achievement. The Lady Jacks’ record as of May 8 was 7-3 in the CTL and 13-5 overall.
At press time, the District 6 1A tournament bracket was not set. Quincy could be matched up with Omak in the first game, which would probably be at Cashmere on May 20 at 1 p.m. Only the district champion will advance to state, so Quincy would have to win its first and second games.
In the district tournament, Baughman expects the Lady Jacks to face teams they have faced and beaten.
“This means that there’s a possibility of us moving forward to state! Just knowing there’s this possibility is more than we have had in a long time!” Baughman wrote. “This is the team that can do it! They’ve been putting their best foot forward all season and will definitely show up to play at districts.”