The girls basketball season came to an end in Chelan on Saturday, as the Lady Jacks faced the Goats in the first round of the district playoffs and went down to defeat, 41-33.
The Quincy girls fought hard to win in district competition and make it to the second round. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Jacks trimmed the points differential, but in the end they lost in Chelan, which was also where their season ended last year.
It wasn’t the outcome the team was hoping for, said head coach Micaiah McCreary, but not for a lack of hard work.
“As far as the effort and energy and intensity, I thought it was there the whole game,” she said, adding that the seniors “left it all out on the court.”
Chelan jumped out 11-0, hitting shots and pressing the Lady Jacks over the length of the floor. Quincy likewise put on a press defense, which was also fairly effective against the Goats.
A highlight of the first quarter was Stephanie Sanchez getting Quincy’s first point by hitting one of two free throws after being fouled on a shot.
The second quarter saw a lot of turnovers and scrambling for loose balls by both teams. One highlight was Ruth Flores diving for a loose ball and tossing it out to Emily Camacho before a Goat could get her hands on it and force another jump ball.
Quincy ‘s offense heated up, gaining 12 points during the period. The quarter ended in dramatic fashion, with Chloe Medina hitting a three-pointer and the Goats also hitting one before the buzzer.
At the halftime break, Quincy was down by 10, 23-13.
In the third quarter, Chelan applied full-court pressure again and caused Quincy headaches. Quincy did the same, making the Goats work to bring the ball up court. During one of those press defenses by Quincy, Flores made a nice play, hustling to intercept a pass near center-court, then dribbling in for a layup, but she was fouled and went to the line for two free throws.
With the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter, the Quincy girls reached for more steals. They got layup opportunities and quite a few trips to the free throw line, but too often missed those shots. Hustling all over the court, the Lady Jacks reduced the gap to 8 points and stopped the clock with fouls. But Quincy’s hopes of moving on to the second round of the district playoffs ended as time ran out.
The scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 33 – 1-12-6-14
CHELAN 41 – 16-7-8-10
Flores had 12 points, Joceline Schaapman scored 11, Medina had 5, Sanchez had 3 points, and Camacho had 2.
McCreary said Flores and Schaapman had good games, attacking the rim and always adding pressure. Their effort showed in the number of free throw attempts: Flores got 11 foul shots, and Schaapman five.
Camacho got to the free throw line for six shots.
Offensively, the team stayed aggressive, but shots were not falling in the net, McCreary said.
The Caribou Trail League girls basketball champions, the Cashmere Bulldogs, beat Omak, 53-44, in the first round of the District 6 1A playoffs. Cashmere and Omak dominated the league this year, and were high in the statewide rankings last weekend: Cashmere at No. 6 and Omak at No. 11.
The Bulldogs will advance directly to the districts 6 and 7 crossover game, while Omak will face Chelan in the second round. That will be a loser-out game, and the winner will proceed to a districts 6 and 7 crossover.
The Quincy varsity girls ended their season with an overall record of 6-15 and a season record of 1-8.
With several young players on the varsity squad this season, the Lady Jacks can look forward to building on their experience and adding to this season’s successes.
Varsity was “definitely young,” with only three veteran seniors, McCreary said. The freshmen now know about the demands of a basketball season.
She was happy to have matched the win-loss record of last year, though the team did not reach its initial goal of going 50-50.
She also was gratified by the family atmosphere the team created, which supported them through the long season, when they had to lean on each other.
“They are all such sweet, awesome girls to be around,” McCreary said.
And, she gave a shout-out to her coaching staff. “They make my job easier,” she said.