The Quincy Lady Jacks wrestling team finished in second place at the sub-regional tournament last weekend, and 11 of its wrestlers earned a berth at this weekend’s regional tournament in Spokane.
Allison Guerrero, Alondra Cordova and Michelle Acevedo finished in first place in their respective categories. Hayden Morris, Jourdan Ferguson finished second, Estefhanie Rodriguez, Crystal Vargas and Ashley Rosas finished third, Maritza Gil finished fourth and Usely Parada finished fifth along with Marissa Tafolla. Harlie Torgeson finished sixth.
Quincy finished behind only the Ephrata squad, which gathered 244 points to Quincy’s 200. Omak came in third, Okanogan in fourth, Tonasket in fifth, followed by Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan, Lake Roosevelt, Manson, Liberty Bell and Oroville.
Among the Lady Jacks, Guerrero took first place at 100 lbs. after defeating Ephrata’s Alejandra Barajas Guzman in the finals in a 2-0 decision.
At 105 lbs. Gil lost in the third-place match to Karly Kocher by pin in the second round.
At 115 lbs., Cordova took first place after defeating Ephrata’s Natali Abundis by first-period pin in the finals.
At 120 lbs., Morris finished in second place after losing in the finals to Afton Wood of Okanogan via first-period pin. Vargas finished in third place after outpointing Saige O’Keefe of Cashmere in the bronze-medal match 11-3.
At 125 lbs., Parada and Torgeson met in the match for fifth place, with Parada pinning her teammate in the first round.
At 130 lbs., Acevedo bested another teammate, Ferguson in the finals by injury default, according to trackwrestling.com.
At 135 lbs., Rosas defeated Dixie Williams of Tonasket in the match for third place, via third-period pin.
At 140, Tafolla defeated Milana PIlkinton of Tonasket in the match for fifth place, via first-period pin. And at 235 lbs, Estefhanie Rodriguez took third place. Her opponent on that final match was not listed.
For full results, check out qvpr.com.