Bouncing back from a loss in Omak, the Lady Jacks defeated Wapato in both games of a doubleheader last week with solid pitching, lots of hits and what head coach Pauline Baughman calls “chaos on the base paths.”
Baughman said after the doubleheader Friday she had the Lady Jacks go for hits at the plate rather than focusing on the short-game. They carried out her instructions, collecting 16 hits in both games.
The “chaos” included aggressive base running, long leads – almost daring the Wapato catcher to throw – and stolen bases.
The result was two games shortened on the mercy rule, Quincy winning 15-3 and 21-6.
Scoring runs early was part of the strategy, Baughman said, in part to get the team out of the cold wind.
“I think that we had a lot of positive energy and we kept our intensity up, and they were playing hard for each other, coming off a loss to Omak,” Baughman said of her young team.
The Wapato games were the first of the season on the Lady Jacks’ regular field, having played on the junior varsity field in earlier games because of muddy conditions on the varsity diamond.
“We were excited to get to play on our own field – that’s where we practice,” Baughman said. “I think really they have been doing well in any situation, but we struggled on the road earlier this week.”
She was referring to the 12-2 loss in Omak on March 26. That was Quincy’s first league game and first loss. The team’s overall record at the end of the week was 6-1.
Baughman was glad to see her players rebound and show fans they are working hard and are committed.
In Omak, the Lady Jacks did not string together as many hits as they did at home versus the Wapato Wolves. Putting hits together in an inning moves players around the bases and scores runs, rather than stranding them.
Quincy ace Emilee Morris pitched the whole of the first Wapato game, which ran four innings. She struck out six and allowed five hits and three runs.
The fastpitch players had not faced Wapato in quite a few years, Baughman said, and they didn’t know what they would face. Part of their preparation was varying pitch speeds in batting practice.
“Our intentional hitting practice yesterday really helped our girls focus in and drive the ball,” she said.
The team’s focus versus Wapato was to drive the ball hard, “letting the girls feel their power.” The results showed, as many on the team blasted hits past infielders or deep to the warning track.
Part of the excitement Friday came from taking risks, such as sending Amy Buenrostro – after blasting a hit deep to the outfield – onward, running to home plate, trying to stretch a triple into a home run. Buenrostro was tagged out at home.
Baughman said the Lady Jacks need to see risks in action, that they sometimes don’t play out but are good lessons for future games.
The long leads and steal attempts were also part of the not-playing-it-safe approach.
“We have to take anything that is not being defended,” Baughman said. “We want to create chaos on the base paths.”
Emilee Morris pitched all three of the innings of the second game. She fanned five batters, gave up six hits and six runs.
Her younger sister Hayden, who plays catcher, went to the dugout at one point, but the team has a backup catcher in Buenrostro. A sophomore, it was Buenrostro’s first half-inning catching at the varsity level.
Looking ahead to spring break, Baughman said the team would take a couple of days off.
“The girls are all working hard, on the field and in school,” she said. “We are going to allow ourselves to take a step back” before returning to practices.
They will face the 7-1 Cashmere Bulldogs, scheduled for April 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Quincy High School. Baughman said the Lady Jacks know they will have to keep up the intensity and every game has to get their best effort going into a stretch of games against league opponents.
After that, Quincy will host Chelan in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.