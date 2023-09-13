Some season-opener jitters may have gotten to the young Quincy girls soccer varsity squad last week, but they bounced back from that game, a loss to Othello, 2-1, to win their next two games.
The Quincy High School varsity team is young, with just one senior on the roster, midfielder Michelle Acevedo. Two freshmen started for Quincy and two other ninth-graders played some minutes against Othello on Sept. 25, said head coach Kim Avalos.
“I do give the girls a lot of credit in trusting the work they are putting into practice,” said Avalos, who is starting her first year as head coach of the girls soccer program.
Junior midfielder Crystal Vargas scored Quincy’s sole goal. Her shot was a direct kick following a foul in the first few minutes of the game.
“I think it was important and great what Crystal did, being the first to score on the team,” Avalos said.
Starting as goalkeeper was junior Brooklynn Garcia. Quincy’s keeper in the second half was freshman Aylen Garcia.
Avalos gave credit to the defense, with good communication and play by Jourdan Ferguson and Juliza Herrera. Although the final score didn’t show it, the team “really held it together” through the end of the game, Avalos said.
As of Monday, the Lady Jackrabbits held a 2-1 record, after collecting two wins on the road.
Trailing early versus Wahluke on Thursday, they used the 10-minute break at halftime to “go back to the details,” Avalos said. The team took what coaches said and made changes, fighting back to a 2-2 tie into the final five minutes of the game, Avalos said. Then Vargas knocked in her second goal of the game and got her team the win, 3-2.
Versus Mabton on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Lady Jacks found their scoring groove, pounding in 10 goals in a 10-0 shutout.
Avalos senses the excitement of leading the team, and she knows what direction she wants the pro-gram to go, she said. She is hopeful about what the season can bring.
“I tell the girls I am really proud to be their coach,” she said.
Quincy has a week away from games and will be back in action against Warden on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 11 a.m. at Quincy High School Stadium.