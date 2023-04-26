The Lady Jacks fastpitch team hit the road last week and won one game and dropped two, bringing their league record to 4-3 and 10-3 overall.
Against the Cascade Kodiaks on Tuesday, April 18, Quincy won 15-5. Pitcher Emilee Morris pitched all five innings and shut out the Kodiaks in four innings.
In the top of the second, Hayden Morris smashed a line drive to the warning track in right field for a standup triple. She later stole home. Quincy was up 4-0 after three innings.
In the top of the fourth, the Lady Jacks got a rally going by loading the bases with no outs. Before the half-inning was over, they had added five runs, giving them a nine-run cushion.
In the bottom of the inning, the Kodiaks came to the plate swinging and stacked up hits and five runs. Quincy got out of the inning with Mariah Stephens at third throwing out the batter at first, then two excellent plays in right field by Brooklyn Garcia, a sophomore. She fielded a grounder and threw to first in time to nab Quincy’s second out. Later, she caught a fly ball for the third out.
“The Lady Jacks came out strong against Cascade. Being away we hit first and scored first which was one of our goals. Although the first couple of innings were not as lively as we wanted them to be offensively, we came together and made things start working in the top of the 4th inning and then again came alive in the top of the 5th,” head coach Pauline Baughman wrote in an email. “Michelle Acevedo brought in three of our runs in the top of the 5th inning with a powerful home run hit over the fence. She leveled her swing and drove that ball right out of the park.”
Galloway hit two singles and a double. Hayden Morris had a single, a triple and one RBI. Michelle Acevedo hit 4 RBIs. Emilee Morris hit a double and 1 RBI. Stephens hit a single, and Garcia had one RBI.
“Brooklyn Garcia made her varsity debut in this game. Being a small team, we just never know when we are going to need some of our JV players to help us out. Against Cascade, that was one of our games we needed them! Without hesitation, Brooklyn came in to play right field (a position she is not normally in),” Baughman wrote. “Brooklyn looked like a veteran as she threw a runner out at 1st from right field as well as made some catches on some of Cascade’s hits. When she threw the runner out at first, I was in disbelief! I looked at my coaches, and all we could do was cheer loudly out of the pride we felt for her making that play.”
On Saturday, the Lady Jacks hit the road for a doubleheader in Cashmere. They came up short in both games.
Highlights of the first game included Acevedo, who is a three-sport athlete, hitting a triple. Garcia scored a run, and so did Galloway. Nicole Durfee and Acevedo notched RBIs. Errors hurt Quincy, logging 12 miscues, while Cashmere had just one. The final score was 12-2.
In Game 2, the girls from Quincy made it a closer contest but ended up losing by one, 9-8. They cut their fielding errors to six.
Acevedo again tripled, knocking in a run. Garcia got an RBI. Myka Hinojosa had 2 RBIs. Hayden Morris, scored three times. Galloway, Emilee Morris, Garcia, Acevedo and Durfee each crossed home plate once.
Besides Acevedo, Hayden Morris, another three-sport athlete, and Hinojosa had a big day with the bat. Morris went 4-for-4, with 3 singles and a double. Hinojosa went 3-for-4, hitting 3 singles. The team had 14 hits.
Cashmere is a great team, and the doubleheader games were tough, Baughman wrote in an email.
“We prepped a lot this week knowing we were going to have to work hard,” she wrote.
“Moving past the loss of our first game and starting the second, I had to talk with my captains, Ashley (Avalos) and Emilee (Morris), about how to turn things around. We made a game plan and rolled with it,” Baughman wrote. “The ability for our team to move past that loss and come back, leading most of the second game, is tremendous. We didn’t have the outcome we wanted today, but we are still looking forward to rocking the second half of the season.”
Cashmere leads the league with a 7-1 win-loss record. The one loss so far was on Quincy’s diamond April 11.
The Lady Jacks have two doubleheaders this week. The first was to be Tuesday in Ephrata. Results of those two games were not available before press time. Quincy’s second doubleheader will be at home versus Omak at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.