Last Tuesday was Senior Night, and the Lady Jacks basketball team made it extra memorable by reaching a season-high point total, led by high-scoring seniors Ruth Flores and Joceline Schaapman, in a 71-17 win over the visiting Cascade Kodiaks.
Schaapman went 10 for 10 in shooting, missing only one free throw attempt.
“She was on fire,” said Quincy head coach Micaiah McCreary.
The big win was a confidence booster, a great game to finish the regular season schedule before going into the district tournament.
“It probably couldn’t have gone any better,” McCreary said, adding that it was a fun game that got everyone on the team involved.
The Lady Jacks jumped out early, getting lots of shots inside. It was not as physical a game as some others this season. Their fast breaks worked well, yielding buckets more often than not.
Quincy was in front 21-2 at one point and led at the half, 33-6.
In the second half, Quincy connected on passes and kept getting layups. Meanwhile, Cascade hit a couple of three-pointers, one of them a buzzer-beater at the end of the game.
Team captains Flores and Schaapman scored their individual season highs. The team’s shooting percentage was outstanding at 52%. The team also recorded only 8 turnovers lost.
Flores shot 11 for 20 and was the top scorer with 24. She also grabbed the team high in rebounds with 9 and gave out 3 assists. Schaapman shot an amazing 10 for 10 and scored 22. She added 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Brianna Herrera shot 4 for 10 for 8 points and hauled in 7 rebounds. Chloe Medina had 6 points. Emily Camacho had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Xadany Roque scored 2. Stephanie Sanchez scored 2. Jasmine Sandoval scored 1.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 71 21-12-18-20
CASCADE 17 2-4-6-5
The varsity girls basketball team completed the regular season with a win-loss record of 6-14 and a league record of 1-8, good for fourth place in the Caribou Trail League and a ticket to the district tournament. Quincy will play in Chelan on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the tipoff at 5:45 p.m. If the Lady Jacks win, their second game in district competition would be Feb. 14.
“I am so confident we are going to win,” McCreary said, savoring the thought of beating the Goats on their home court in the first round of districts. Last season, Quincy was matched with the Goats in Chelan in the first round of districts and nearly won but exited the tourney with a loss.
This year’s Lady Jacks have done it before, McCreary pointed out, winning in Chelan for the two teams’ first meeting this season. Adding to the confidence was the fact that, with six wins at this point of the season, it is already the program’s winningest season in at least 10 years, she said. A victory in Chelan would be the Lady Jacks’ first district win since 2003, she added.
The five Quincy seniors honored before the game last week were Libny Roque, Sandoval, Schaapman, Herrera and Flores.
McCreary reflected with gratitude for her seniors. Flores, Schaapman and Herrera have been with the progam all four years and worked their way up.
“They have put in so much time … they have been a part of really big milestones for the program,” McCreary said. They have also been good role models for the younger players.
McCreary said she was glad to see Libny Roque turn out for the team. “She really helped us out this year,” she said.
Sandoval usually plays with the junior varsity but got a varsity start against Cascade. She always has a great attitude and encourages her teammates, McCreary said. When Sandoval hit a free throw during the game against Cascade, teammates on and around the Quincy bench roared.