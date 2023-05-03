Fans saw some great fastpitch softball on Friday at the Quincy High School varsity diamond, as the Lady Jacks outplayed the second-place Omak Pioneers at the plate and in the field, winning both ends of a doubleheader.
The Lady Jacks won 7-2 and then 17-7.
As usual, Quincy ace Emilee Morris threw sterling games, striking out 8 Omak batters in the first game and 4 in the second game.
At the plate, the Lady Jacks hammered Omak, totaling 30 base hits, three of which they sent over the fence for home runs.
“These games were the best combination of offense an defense that we have had all season. The team really worked together to help each other out,” Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman wrote in a text message. “Freshman Mariah (Stephens) hit her first home run of the season. Junior Michelle (Acevedo) hit her second home run of the season, and freshman Hayden (Morris) hit her third! It was a great day! I’m so proud of my team and the work they continue to put in.”
The Lady Jacks totaled 12 hits and committed 6 errors over seven innings. Omak had 7 hits and 1 error. Emilee Morris went 3-for-3 with the bat, hitting two doubles, a single and getting a walk. Mariah Stephens logged 3 RBIs with her homer in the first inning with Acevedo and Amy Buenrostro on base.
In the second game, Quincy led 7-5 after two innings. The Lady Jacks allowed just one run in the next two innings, and then blew up for 8 runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning.
They had collected 18 hits and just 5 errors when the game was called after six innings. Omak totaled 10 hits and no errors.
Emilee Morris went 3-for-5 from the plate, hitting two doubles and a single.
Hayden Morris went 4-for-4, with a home run and three singles, and she collected 5 RBIs.
Stephens went 3-for-4, hitting three singles.
Emma Galloway went 3-for-3, all singles, with a walk.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Jacks went to Ephrata to take on the Tigers in a doubleheader. The games April 25 did not end as well as the Omak twinbill, with Quincy dropping the first game 16-1 and the second game 12-2.
“Our plan was to utilize players in other positions and see what came of that. It was a great set of games to try new things,” Baughman wrote. “Our freshman pitcher, Mariah Stephens, did a great job pitching her first whole varsity game. Our mindset was preparation for Omak while mixing up our usual positions.”
Quincy’s win-loss record stood at 12-5 overall as of Monday, May 1. Its 6-3 league record put it in third place in the Caribou Trail League, behind Cashmere at 8-1 and Omak at 7-3.
Cascade’s record was 3-6, and Chelan was at 0-11.
The Lady Jacks were to have a league game in Chelan on Tuesday, May 2. Results were not available before press time.
They have don’t have another game scheduled until May 9, when they will travel to play Almira-Coulee-Hartline for a non-league matchup.
Their final regular season games are set for May 11, a doubleheader at home versus Cascade, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The District 6 1A tournament is set for May 20.