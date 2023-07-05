Ashley Rosas, a wrestler since seventh grade, has signed on to continue with the world’s oldest sport for at least two more years, committing to wrestle in Roseburg Ore., for Umpqua Community College.
“It’s a really good school, and it has an amazing wrestling program,” she said. “It’s far away, which did get me (worried) at the beginning and led me to second-guess myself, but I went for a visit and it’s such a beautiful campus.”
The main worry was getting homesick, since she’s never been as far away from home.
At Umpqua she will wrestle at either 135 lbs. or 143 lbs.
To bring her game up to college level, she needs to work on her self-confidence while on the mat.
“I feel like I have the move down and the strategy down,” she said. “I just have to be confident enough to do the move and complete it.”
One of her strengths that perhaps caused Umpqua to reach out is how much she has improved during her prep career, which speaks of a desire to work hard that perhaps did not go unnoticed by the college coaches.
Rosas says the consistency of effort that wrestling requires is what attracted her to the sport. Another factor is the fact that it’s an individual sport.
“That’s why I like it so much,” she says. “You get to see how much you get to improve.”
With time, the team becomes family, she says, with you at your lowest point and at your highest point.
Asked what her lowest point was, she said that during her senior year, she connected more deeply mentally with the sport, and when she did not see herself improving, she felt stuck.
“I had a lot of support, my teammates were understanding, but they were also pushing me to do better,” she said.
Asked what her highest point was, she mentioned a match at districts during her junior year.
“(My opponent) almost had me, and when you know you are almost beat, you either quit or you find that little bit to help you push further. And I did. I could hear my parents and my siblings and I told myself, ‘I have to do this.’ I found that little bit, and I pinned her.”
Rosas had high praise for both coach Devan Silva and assistant coach Xochitl Tafoya.
“They made a big difference in my life, and they helped me get better,” she said. She also had “a big thanks” to give to Jennifer Gardner, whom she said helped her reach out to Umpqua.