The Jacks defeated a tenacious Cascade basketball team Thursday and, as the Caribou Trail League champion, Quincy will proceed to the District 6 1A championship game Friday, Feb. 10, in Wenatchee.
The Jacks will face the Omak Pioneers in the district title contest, with the tipoff at 8 p.m.
Quincy head coach Scott Bierlink and the varsity squad are working toward lofty goals: winning the district title, which would be their second in a row, proceeding through the district crossover game and into state, and bringing home some hardware.
Wrapping up the regular season last week at home turned out not to be quite as easy as might have been expected, given the Jacks had beaten the Cascade Kodiaks by wide margins earlier in the season, with their prior meeting ending 106-54.
Bierlink said it was not his team’s best-played game but also gave credit to Cascade, which “kept battling, kept playing hard.”
The Jacks won 86-68.
The boys varsity and girls varsity games were preceded by fine performances of the National Anthem by the Quincy High School Spectrum Choir.
It was also Senior Night. Isaac Dearie was the lone senior on the basketball team and was honored at midcourt. Seniors among the cheerleaders and band members were also honored in front of the home crowd.
Starters for the Jacks were Aidan Bews, Ethan Gregg, Pierce Bierlink, Dominic Trevino and Dearie.
Dearie was a force during the game, grabbing rebounds, and in the first quarter he made a surprising flying interception of a long Kodiak pass, snatching the ball from high in the air.
Both teams took several minutes to warm up and dial in their shooting range. Bierlink locked in his shooting touch and drained 9 of 14 three-point attempts during the game. He got into foul trouble, however, and sat out some minutes.
A highlight of the second quarter was a nice series by Bews: Playing defense far out of the key at the top, he intercepted a pass, took it down court himself with defenders on him, put a spin move on and hit a layup; then he hustled back down on defense as the Kodiaks tried to fast break and blocked their shot, getting his team the ball again.
At one point, the Kodiaks whittled the points deficit down to 10 points, only to see the Jacks extend their lead again. The second quarter ended 45-32.
During the second half, the Kodiaks hit the gas pedal, trying to catch up. But it was all Quincy, which scored 25 and held Cascade to just 11. The score at the end of the third quarter was 70-43.
In the closing minutes of the game, more Jacks got in the game, including Juanluis Simental, Jesus Carrillo, Gabriel Vega and Angel Vazquez.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 86: 32-13-25-16
CASCADE 68: 17-15-11-25
Bews had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. Bierlink had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Trevino had 12 points by sinking 4 three-pointers. Gregg had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Dearie had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Afterwards, coach Bierlink said he was happy to see Dearie had a good game.
“I thought he played he really well,” he said, adding that Dearie is a great kid who does whatever needs to be done and often stays after practice for extra work. He has been in the Jacks basketball program for four years, working his way onto varsity in this, his senior year.
The Jacks will take their 14-7 season record into the district first round Friday with the title on the line. The loser of that game will play in the second round against the winner of the loser-out matchup between Cashmere and Chelan. The winner of that second round game gets to continue to the District 6/7 1A crossover regional game, and the loser will go home.
If Quincy beats Omak Friday night, the Jacks’ Districts 6/7 crossover game would likely be on Feb. 18 at Quincy High School.