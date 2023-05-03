The Jacks won two in-league games last week and received the Caribou Trail League champions trophy Thursday in front of the hometown crowd.
The victories extended the Jacks’ win streak to 13 games, but Cascade did not make it easy.
Quincy went on the road to play the Cascade Kodiaks on April 25, and both teams struggled to get shots and score. Quincy got only three shots and Cascade got four, according to Quincy team statistics. In the end, it was a penalty kick by Isaac Lopez that got Quincy the win, 1-0.
In a change of pace, Quincy had a great first half but then trailed off in the second.
“We flipped the tables a bit, where we had a great first half and just kind of died off in the second,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya. “But luckily these guys they just pulled it out.”
Very late in the game, Quincy’s Rafa Perez passed the ball and a Kodiak was called for a handball. Lopez sent the PK low and to the right of the Cascade keeper, who guessed correctly but could not stop it.
“Sometimes you don’t get the prettiest wins, but at the end of the day if you get the W, that’s all that counts,” he said.
It was Quincy’s second time beating the Kodiaks this year. As of Monday, the Leavenworth team was in second place in the CTL, with a 5-3 record.
The Jacks roared back on April 27 with six goals against Cashmere, playing in Quincy. It was the Jacks’ Senior Night, and before the game, each senior was introduced to the crowd and joined by family and friends sharing congratulations on a great year.
But, after the game began, the Cashmere Bulldogs were the first to score. Undaunted, the Jacks had control of the ball the large majority of the time and kept pressure on the Bulldogs’ net throughout the game.
Jorge Nunez scored in the 17th minute. He had two defenders on him but got a shot off that ricocheted off a third Bulldog and into the net.
Erick Zepeda scored in the 33rd minute, with an assist from Nunez.
The half ended 2-1, in Quincy’s favor.
In the fourth minute of the second half, Nunez drove up the field, past defenders and scored.
Ken Morales scored in the 18th minute, with an assist from Lopez, making it 4-1.
Angel Arroyo scored in the 35th minute, with an assist from Lopez.
A Cashmere player scored with two minutes left. But Quincy was not done. Antonio Valadez scored in the final minute, with an assist from Alex Mendoza.
In Quincy’s team statistics, the Jacks took 20 shots and the Bulldogs got three.
Alex Mendoza, a Jacks defender and one of the team captains, was happy about the win over Cashmere and collecting the league trophy.
“You know we work hard every day for this, we have been putting in the work for this,” Mendoza said. “I am happy for our team. I feel like we train like how we played. There’s benefits off the games, like today we were playing really good, and we were touching the ball how we were taught by our coach.”
He said the 6-2 victory over the Bulldogs was a good win.
“It is going to help us improve in the upcoming games, so we can focus on the most important games that are coming up,” he said.
The Jacks have one more regular-season game on the schedule, on Wednesday in Omak, but the post-season was in sight.
“I am looking forward for that, that’s what I am most happy about,” Mendoza said. “More hungry for the big wins and the big teams that we play.”
The added pressure of post-season games doesn’t change his enjoyment of the game.
“I love playing under pressure and playing against teams that give me a challenge,” he said.
He has led the Jacks defense all season, which has helped the team by holding opponents to two or fewer goals per game, except in the team’s one loss of the season. That was against Wenatchee, 5-4. Asked about the success of the Jacks’ defense, Mendoza said part of it comes from studying the game.
“I feel like I’ve played the game so much, and I studied so much, that I feel like I have a clue of what the offenses are going to do,” he said. “I try my best to not have them score as much goals on our goalkeeper and not have him work as hard.”
After the game, Tafoya said it was nice to have a lead of a few goals and not feel rushed to secure the game.
“The game plan was to try to get a lot of these seniors some playing time, and it happened. We got all of them in,” he said.
Winning the league trophy was something the team has been working for, he said, adding he thought the team had not won it since the 2015-2016 season.
“It feels good to finally get something, hopefully one of the three in our trophy case this year – proud of these boys. It’s well-deserved, they’ve been working hard, in practice, during games, and it just shows in our overall record,” he said.
As for how long they can keep the win streak going, he said he hoped to keep it going to the end – seven more games. The team has one more regular season game, in Omak on May 3, then possibly two in district and four in the state tournament, if they keep winning.