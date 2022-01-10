For the first time in years, the girls’ basketball team from Quincy High found itself playing in a holiday tournament in Yakima.

The trip, the result of a last-minute cancellation by one of the teams attending the tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome, took the Lady Jacks to the cavernous arena, where they played Tenino and lost 55-25.

“It was really cool for the girls to experience that,” coach Micaiah McCreary said about playing in the same arena that serves as one of three sites for the state tourney.

“I think they handled it pretty well,” she added, referring to their new surroundings in Yakima. “They were really excited.”

The game against Tenino proved tough from the start, with the team struggling to handle the Beavers’ press and size, with four girls topping six feet in height.

The Lady Jacks fell into an early hole, allowing 19 points early on, and only scoring three. The Quincy squad then cut the lead to about 10, McCreary said.

Next up for the Lady Jacks was a pivotal game against Cascade at home on Tuesday.

A win against the Kodiaks almost guarantees a fourth-place finish for the Lady Jacks in the five-team Caribou Trail League, and thus would almost ensure that they would qualify for districts.

Having beaten the Lady Kodiaks once already, another win against the squad from Leavenworth would give the Lady jacks the tiebreaker against them, thus helping strengthen its claim to the fourth seed spot.

“If we can clinch that win tomorrow, it looks like we will definitely be in Districts,” McCreary said. “It should be a good matchup.”

Results weren’t available prior to press time.

After the game against the Kodiaks, the Lady Jacks had to travel to Chelan on Friday to face the Lady Goats.The games should allow the team to have Emily Wurl back from an ankle sprain, McCreary said, although it’s not for certain.Emilee Morris has also recuperated from an injury and should be back this week, as well.

“It’ll be nice to have the whole team back again,” McCreary said.