Three bouts with cancer, along with a world shutdown by Coronavirus won’t keep one local man from doing the things he wants in life.
Quincy native Alan Bowman recently completed the Alcan 5000 race, a 10-day vehicle race starting in Kirkland, Wash. and finishing in Anchorage, Alaska.
Bowman, 72 years old, competed in the race with his son, Shane, 47 years old, from Quincy, who currently lives in Battle Ground, Wash.
In total, 40 teams of two competed in the race, which began on Feb. 26 and ended on March 6. 10 support vehicles accompanied them to help with breakdowns.
The pair split time driving and co-piloting in a 2019 Jeep Wrangler. This was the first time either had competed in the race, and some of the more experienced racers had more complex and refined vehicles for the journey, including equipment like digital timers and tire rotation meters.
“Their cars look like the cockpit of an F-16,” Alan said.
Competitors came from all walks of life, including others who have battled cancer, Alan and Shane said. Shane knew he could talk his father into going; the weather was a bit extreme, but they were well prepared, he said.
Like the Olympics, the race occurs every two years alternating between summer and winter. The duo are already signed up for the next race, which is set for the summer of 2022.
The summer race will be different when it comes to the weather. The competitors faced freezing conditions in the winter race, including a 760-mile, 18-hour driving day on ice roads. On average, the pair was driving about 12-14 hours per day and staying in hotels along the way. In total, the race was about 120 hours of driving time, Shane said.
Alan was most impressed by the heartiness and friendliness of the locals along the way. He recalled a day they had a breakdown and pulled off the road into a driveway. It was about -20 degrees that day, and a woman came out of her home and asked if they needed help or hot coffee.
“It was a great feeling. I was impressed with that,” Alan said. “You don’t survive very long if you’re not prepared for that (cold).”
As Alan is a cancer survivor, he and Shane advocate for organizations that are making an effort to fight cancer. Alan encourages men to be aware and get things checked out, adding, “It’s one of those things guys don’t do a lot of.”
“So much of this is preventable if we can get checked early,” Alan said. “It’s not a death sentence. Get out and do the things you still want to do and live your life.”