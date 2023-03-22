Longtime educator and former associate athletic director at Quincy High School, Mark Kondo is the new head coach of the school’s boys golf team.
Kondo, who served as associate athletic director after then-AD Kaycie Tuttle suffered a medical emergency in 2018, has worked as a school counselor, a wrestling coach and is a member of the state’s wrestling hall of fame.
Kondo, father of QHS teacher Ross Kondo, credits Quincy’s current AD Brett Fancher with the idea of helping out with the golf program after the departures of Chris Trevino and Pat McGuire from the head coaching posts. QHS teacher and former QVPR sports editor Kurtis Wood has since been hired as the girls team’s coach.
“He knows I play a lot of golf and I have a lot of experience coaching,” says Mark Kondo of Fancher. Then, he added with a chuckle, “There weren’t a lot of applicants apparently, so by default, he contacted me to see if I was interested.”
He later added, “I like to coach, I like to stay busy and I like to compete.”
Kondo officially retired in 2009, but has been plenty busy since then. Just this winter he was helping his son Ross coach middle school wrestlers. In addition, he’s got grandpa duties to fulfill. Nevertheless, he says he has the time to help out the squad, which this year has a rather low turnout of about five or six boys.
Busy as he was coaching the young wrestlers, Mark Kondo says he told Fancher, “If you don’t have anybody (hired) by March 11, contact me.” Sure enough, March 11 came and Mark decided to help out.
The season was to start with a match at Desert Canyon, near Orondo, but it was canceled. Instead, the season’s first match was a contest against Chelan on March 21. Results weren’t available prior to press time.
Asked what his expectations were, the elder Kondo said, he wants his team to improve.
“We talk to them about it; it’s not so much about winning or losing, it’s about improving each day,” he said. “Our hope is that one or two can compete and make it to the state tournament.”
A lot of Quincy’s athletes haven’t had a chance to play golf, he said, noting that schools with strong golf programs offer things like summer programs and junior-golf leagues. Those opportunities aren’t there for Quincy players. Furthermore, the cost of equipment can be prohibitive for families, he added.
“Hopefully they’ll get the opportunity to improve, get better and enjoy it,” he said.