Medina, Baumgartner, Gregg get Quincy Wall of Fame nod

Part 1 of a multi-part series
Longtime track coaches Chris Baumgartner and Whitney Gregg as well as former track star Cory Medina will be added to the Quincy School District Wall of Fame next fall.
Gregg, principal at Quincy’s Ancient Lakes Elementary School, coached track and field for 14 years, until 2022, and helped several standout athletes to noteworthy performances at state, such as state champ Jalen Spence in 2022. That same year, Reid Thomsen finished second at the discus, Joceline Schaapman finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and Aiden Heikes finished seventh in the pole vault.
Baumgartner, a Whitworth University grad and the father of two Quincy alumni, taught P.E., social studies and coached for 30-plus years in a variety of sports, including 17 years at QHS, (four years as assistant football coach, seven years as XC head coach, one year as assistant track coach and 11 years as head track and field coach.
One of his charges as track coach was a skinny kid with a knack for breaking records. Now that kid is getting a spot on the Wall of Fame at the same time as his coach.
Medina,a physical education teacher in the Quincy School District, carries some pretty impressive credentials to the induction ceremony scheduled for this fall. As a trackster, he either broke or took part in breaking five QHS school records, in the 100-meter, the 200-meter and the 400-meter races, and as part of the 4x100 relay team and the 4x400 relay team. All five records are still standing as the top school mark, more than 20 years after he graduated.
It’s been a few weeks since Medina found out about his upcoming induction, so the surprise has worn off a little bit. Still, he said, he had no idea someone had nominated him to be added to the wall.
Former QHS wrestling coach Greg Martinez informed Medina, a former QHS hoops coach, that he had gotten the Wall call.
“I don’t know who nominated me, (Martinez) did not tell me,” said Medina who described being on the wall someday as “not a goal, but maybe a wish.”
“I wasn’t going to nominate myself and I did not talk to anybody about it,” he said with a chuckle, “but I did walk by, going ‘Man, it would be cool to be on that.’”
Now that it’s finally happening, he said he is excited to join the list of Quincy luminaries on the wall.
“I feel honored. It’s excited to be up there and be recognized,” he said.
A graduate of Central Washington, he did his student-teaching in Mattawa before coming back to town for good.
“I love Quincy. The hope was always to come back. I did not know if that was how it was going to play out, but that was the hope,” he said.
Now teaching in the same school where Gregg works, Medina stays involved in coaching, with his children now involved in Quincy sports, coaching seventh-grade hoops, helping with middle-school track, as well as baseball and soccer, with a few middle-school track practices thrown in for good measure.
The induction into the Wall of Fame will help Medina regain a degree of credibility that has been hard to come by among his heirs.
His children had a hard time believing that Medina was a record holder five times over, he said. The board with all the records located in the new high school helped show the littler Medinas that Dad was telling the truth.
“My son was looking through it and he could not believe how many times my name was up there,” he said. “I told him I was fast and I had records, but I don’t think he believed me, until he saw them up there.”