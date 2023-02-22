In a match that proved he can hang with the very best, David Medina fought valiantly and fell just shy of winning a state title in the 220-lb. category at the Mat Classic last weekend.
Medina, coming in as the regional champion, had a first-round bye, then scored two victories to punch his ticket to the finals. In the second round, he defeated Jackson Forsyth of Connell, 10-0, then defeated Anthony Zebrano of Wahluke, 12-9 in the semis.
Then, in the finals, he faced a Toppenish wrestler, Darrell Leslie, and after a scoreless first period that earned him applause from his coaches, Medina scored the first point on an escape early in the second period, and held on to that 1-0 lead into the third period. Another escape, this time for Toppenish tied it up, but Medina jumped back on top with a takedown. With a minute and 23 seconds left, Medina held a 3-1 lead, but then Leslie scored on a reversal, tying things up at 3. That’s how things ended in regulation, and sudden death began. Toppenish’s Leslie kept chopping at Medina’s arm, a borderline move that Quincy head coach Breck Webley later said it’s left to the ref’s discretion whether to call it a foul. The ref did not, Toppenish scored first, and the Jacks’ grappler’s dream to win state came to an end.
Medina could not be reached for comment in the days after the match.
Coach Breck Webley praised Medina for his commitment to improving upon last year’s fourth-place finish at state.
“I told him, if you finish in fourth place in your weight class, next year, you need to expect to win every match that you go into,” Webley said. “There should never be a match that you don’t think you’re going to win.”
Medina did just that, finishing in the top two in seven tournaments throughout the season.
“That goes to show the type of commitment he put in,” Webley said. Furthermore, he praised Medina as an outstanding young man.
“He has a personality that just attracts people to him,” Webley said. “He’s highly thought of among his peers and many of them look to him as a captain who can inspire and motivate them.”
One such peer is Saidt Alvarez, who finished fourth at 106 lbs. as a sophomore.
“He is a dedicated wrestler,” Webley said. “He loves the sport.” That and video games, Webley joked.
As a freshman, he finished fifth, in an outstanding turnaround. “We were sending him to JV matches halfway through his freshman year, and he goes and finishes fifth at state,” Webley recalled. This year, the journey also had its detours, with an elbow injury sidelining him early on. Nevertheless, Webley said, Alvarez proved how resilient he is to make yet another comeback, finishing one step ahead of last year.
“He overcame that obstacle really well,” Webley said. “He peaked at the right time, winning his last regular season tournament, won districts, won regionals and (took) that all the way to the semifinals. He’s a great wrestler to watch in the wrestling room.”
Alvarez started his sojourn in Tacoma with a first-round bye, then a 12-2 win over Leonel Lustre of Zillah. Then, a loss in semis to Xavier Espinoza of Selma, 12-6, sent Alvarez to the consolation bracket. He defeated Konnor Spradling of Lakeside 10-4, before losing via pin in the third-place match to Skyler Ammons of Castlerock.
The loss ended Alvarez’ sophomore season, and it likely ended his time as a 106-pounder.
“After this weekend, he said, ‘never again,’” Webley said. Getting down to 106 for postseason was a bit of a struggle for Alvarez, and a step up in weight may be in the cards for him.
“Both of our guys wish they had better placing than where they ended up,” Webley said. “But I am still proud of their effort.”