Fine spring weather greeted track-and-field athletes and fans as Quincy High School hosted the CliftonLarsonAllen Quincy Invitational meet on Saturday, April 22.
Conditions were excellent: mostly sunny, a light breeze from the southeast, and temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.
“First off, we need to thank all of the approximately 70 volunteers that came out to help run the CLA Quincy Invite. We truly could not host this meet without their hours of hard work. We are immeasurably grateful to all of the community members that have freely given of their time,” boys head coach Andrew Schmitt wrote in an email to the Post-Register. “Overall, our athletes enjoyed getting the chance to compete in front of their home crowd on perhaps the nicest day of the year so far. They rewarded the fans with numerous season records and personal records.”
Schmitt praised Quincy athletes.
“Our freshman class, led by Anthony Averill, Alejandro Birrueta, and Sergio Esparza, all set personal records in their events on Saturday,” Schmitt wrote. “These freshmen put in the hard work every day at practice and are going to be fun to watch over the next four years.”
He added that “Jasmine Vasquez has been working on clearing 4’10” in the high jump since the beginning of the season and finally got over the bar on her way to taking 3rd place. Combine that with a 5th place finish in the 100-meter sprint and a new season record in the long jump, to give her a great overall day of competition.”
Schmitt pointed out how two of the team captains, Jayden Richards and Joceline Schaapman, model what it takes to be a successful athlete.
“They show up to practice every day eager to put in the work, lead those with less experience, and demonstrate how consistency leads to results. Schaapman taking 1st in the long jump, 2nd in the 300 hurdles, and 6th as part of the 4x100 relay. Richards taking 3rd in the 200, 7th in the 100, and 8th as part of the 4x400 relay.”
The Quincy girls team placed higher than the Quincy boys in the overall team scores. Among 23 girls teams, Quincy tied for sixth place, accumulating 32 points. Naches Valley girls took first place with 109.5 points, followed by Cashmere with 100.
On the boys side, Quincy placed 15th among 21 teams, scoring 16 points. Cashmere cleaned up, taking first place with 129 points, well ahead of the second-place Connell boys, who collected 70 points.
The next competition for Quincy will be Friday at Connell, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Here are the results of the top finishers among Quincy athletes.
In the boys’ 100-meter dash, Jayden Richards finished seventh in 11.93 seconds. An Oroville runner crossed the line first in 11.55.
In the 200-meter run, Richards won third place with a time of 23.75.
In the 400 meters, Anthony Averill was the top Quincy competitor, placing 18th in 59.37.
In the 800 meters, Alejandro Birrueta took seventh in 2:14.30. Right behind was Sergio Esparza in eighth at 2:16.40.
In the 1,600 meters, Alexis Birrueta was the top Quincy competitor, taking 20th place in 5:24.50.
In the 4x100 relay, Quincy’s team finished 11th out of 16 with a time of 48.28. The team members were Richards, Miles Asay, Angel Diaz and Yanik Bautista.
In the 4x400 relay, the Jacks finished in 3:52.84, good for eighth place. The runners were Richards, Alejandro Birrueta, Sergio Esparza and Averill.
In the shot put event, Anthony Garcia was the top Quincy competitor, throwing for 31’8” and finishing 24th.
In the discus competition, Sergio Castillo was the top Quincy athlete, throwing 99’10” and placing 20th.
In the javelin, Castillo placed 18th with a throw measuring 109’. Gabriel Protopapas placed 19th with 103’10”.
In the long jump, Ethan Gregg took fifth place with a distance of 19’1.25”.
In the triple jump, Gregg placed 10th with a mark of 36’3.5”.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Jasmine Vasquez took fifth place with a time of 13.54 seconds. The top time was 13.06 by an Okanogan runner.
In the 200 meters, Marisol Uribe was the top Quincy runner, placing 27th in a time of 31.31.
In the 400 meters, Uribe was again the top Quincy competitor, placing 17th in 1:10.95.
In the 800 meters, Brenda Uribe, placed 23rd with a time of 3:03.12.
In the 1,600 meters, Brenda Uribe placed 16th in 6:42.15.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Joceline Schaapman won second place with a time of 48.32.
In the 4x100 relay, Quincy’s team, consisting of Dulce Bautista, Marisol Uribe, Jasmine Vasquez and Luz Aragon, placed sixth in a time of 54.94.
In the 4x200 relay, Quincy’s team placed eighth in 2:03.76. The team members were Bautista, Hazel Smedley, Xadany Roque and Lucina Valenzuela.
In the shot put, Kallie Kooistra was the top Quincy competitor, with a throw measuring 24’4”, good for 25th place.
In the discus, Kooistra was also the top Quincy athlete, throwing 92’3”, good for 10th place.
In the javelin event, Kooistra was again the top Quincy finisher, taking ninth place with a distance of 83’5”.
In the high jump, Jasmine Vasquez won third place, clearing 4’10”.
In the long jump competition, Schaapman won first place, with a jump of 15’9.25”.