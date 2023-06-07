A multitude of Quincy athletes earned all-league honors after this spring sports season.
In baseball, Evander Stephens, a sophomore pitcher, earned first-team All-Caribou Trail League honors, while freshman teammate Ashton Barnes-Keller, a pitcher, took second-team honors, as did Caleb Coduti, a catcher.
Honorable mentions went to four players, including sophomore Gavin Gonzalez.
In boys soccer, Quincy’s Francisco Tafoya, the head coach of the Jackrabbits, earned CTL Coach of the Year honors.
Jorge Nuñez earned Player of the Year honors and a spot in the first-team all-CTL squad as a forward. Senior Alejandro Mendoza earned a spot in the first-team all-CTL’s defense, as did Isaac Lopez, in the midfield of the All-CTL first-team squad.
Edgar Guzman earned second-team all-CTL honors, as a defender, as did his teammate Rafael Perez. Alexandro Hernandez (midfield), Bryan Nuñez (midfield) and Alexander Murillo (midfield) also earned second-team all-league honors.
In girls’ track and field, Jasmine Vasquez earned first-team honors in the 100 meters, and Shea Heikes hearned an honorable mention in the 100-meter hurdles. Joceline Schaapman earned first-team all-league honors in the 300-meter hurdles. The foursome of Marisol Uribe, Dulce Bautista, Hazel Smedley and Vasquez earned second-team all-league honors in the 4x100 relay.
In the 4x400 relay, the foursome of Nallely Uribe, Diana Trujillo, Paula Serrano and Thalia Castro earned an honorable mention.
Kallie Kooistra earned a second-team all-league honors in the discus. Vasquez earned first-team honors in the high jump, and Schaapman earned first-team honors in the long jump.
In the triple jump, Shea Heikes earned an honorable mention.
In boys’ track and field, Jayden Richards received first-team honors in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Alejandro Birrueta earned honorable-mention honors in the 800 meters, and the foursome of Miles Asay, Yanik Bautista, Ulisses Diaz and Richards earned second-team all-league honors in the 4x100 relay.
The foursome of Richards, Birrueta, Sergio Esparza and Bautista earned second-team honors in the 4x400 relay.
Alex Lopez earned an honorable mention in the discus, and Ethan Gregg earned second-team all-league honors in the long jump.
In girls’ tennis, Sophia Navarro earned an honorable mention. On the boys’ team, Harrison Hyer and Isaac Dearie earned first-team all-league honors among doubles.
In softball, Emilee Morris earned first-team all-league honors as a pitcher, and Hayden Morris earned first-team all-league honors at catcher, as did shortstop Michelle Acevedo. Emma Galloway earned second-team all-league honors at first base.
Ashley Avalos earned an honorable mention at third base.
In boys golf, Jaxon Ferguson earned second-team all-league honors.