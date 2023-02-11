Omak stuns Quincy and takes district title

Turnovers cost the Quincy boys basketball team during the District 6 1A championship game on Friday, losing 71-52 to the Omak Pioneers.
Quincy had beaten Omak two out of three times they met during the regular season. But, playing Feb. 10 at Wenatchee High School, Omak led the entire game and put it away with a big fourth quarter.
Omak now gets to wait for a crossover game against a District 7 team. Quincy, the Caribou Trail League champion, will get another shot at a district crossover game on Feb. 14, playing the winner of the Chelan vs. Cashmere game tonight, Feb. 11. The Feb. 14 game will be hosted by Quincy High School.
Omak’s high-intensity defense resulted in numerous steals or interceptions of Quincy passes throughout the game.
The Jacks offense started slowly, getting its first bucket from the floor with 2:15 left in the first quarter, when Pierce Bierlink hit a three-pointer.
Quincy trailed 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Jacks had started out slow in other games and later taken control and won.
During the second quarter, Quincy worked its offense better, getting the ball into Aidan Bews where he could put on a spin move and hit a short jumper.
Yet, the Jacks still trailed by 10 at the half, 33-23.
In the second half, Omak continued to press the Jacks over the entire court, and the pressure continued to produce steals and quick buckets for the Pioneers. But, Quincy pulled within 7 points with two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Jacks’ offense sputtered in the fourth quarter, preventing them from narrowing the gap further. Meanwhile, Omak poured in 22 points, ending Quincy hopes for a comeback and a district title this season.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 52 7-16-19-10
OMAK 71 17-16-16-22