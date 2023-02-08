On to State: Jack swimmers qualify for the Big Dance

Trenten Calloway (left) and Rami Escure (right).

 Photo submitted by Melva Calloway

Jackrabbit swimmers Trenten Calloway (left) and Rami Escure (right) punched their ticket to state competition with top swims in the eastern district held Feb 2-3 in Pullman. Escure will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley, and Calloway will compete in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle at state, which will take place at the King County Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center on Feb 17 and 18, in Federal Way.