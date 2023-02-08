Jackrabbit swimmers Trenten Calloway (left) and Rami Escure (right) punched their ticket to state competition with top swims in the eastern district held Feb 2-3 in Pullman. Escure will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley, and Calloway will compete in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle at state, which will take place at the King County Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center on Feb 17 and 18, in Federal Way.
On to State: Jack swimmers qualify for the Big Dance
- Photo and information submitted by Melva Calloway
