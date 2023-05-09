Perfect league record in tow, Jacks head to district tourney

Cruising to a 6-0 win over Omak last week, the Jacks soccer team kept its win streak going and finished the regular season of league games with a perfect record – 8-0.
“The Omak game was a great way to close out the regular season,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya, adding it was also a boost of confidence before the district tournament and hopefully state.
“I am just really proud of them,” Tafoya said. “I know they have been working really hard.”
And it is showing in recognition they receive, holding the No. 1 spot in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s RPI ranking of 1A programs statewide.
“Their hard work is not going unseen this year,” he said.
Their first game in the District 6 1A tourney will be tonight, May 6, in Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl, starting at 6 p.m.
Playing in Omak on May 3, Jorge Nunez started Quincy’s scoring, hitting a shot during the 18th minute of the first half.
Erick Zepeda then scored in the 34th minute.
Isaac Lopez scored his first of the match with three minutes left in the first half, with an assist from Alejandro Mendoza. Two minutes later, they repeated the feat for Quincy’s fourth goal.
In the second half, Edgar Guzman scored, hitting the net in the eighth minute, with an assist coming from Jorge Nunez.
Daniel Mendoza scored the Jacks’ sixth goal of the night 18 minutes into the second half, with an assist from Antonio Valadez.
All the boys who made the trip got in the game, including those who haven’t seen a lot of minutes. They played hard and showed the coaches they deserve to be on the team.
“It was good overall play,” Tafoya said.
The condition of the playing field in Omak was challenging, with dry patches and dirt, raising concern of possible injury to the Jacks, Tafoya said.
Romualdo Sandoval was Quincy’s keeper in the first half, and Eduardo Diaz guarded the net in the second half.
Alex Mendoza had a standout day, providing assists and other opportunities, Tafoya said.
Asked how this team compares to previous Jacks soccer teams he has coached, he said each one is different, with a different mix of skills and ways they mesh together. But this is one of his best seasons of coaching the boys team.
“Everybody is just so positive,” Tafoya said. “And we have some great captains this year.”
The three captains are Jorge Nunez, Isaac Lopez and Alex Mendoza.
It is a tight-knit team, “and it shows with the type of season we are having,” Tafoya said.
Quincy’s district experience will begin with a match against Bridgeport on May 10 at 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School. Bridgeport is a District 6 2B school. To win the district title, the Jacks will have to win that game and one more.
“The boys are hungry ... they are hoping to continue their win streak,” Tafoya said.
With a victory over Bridgeport, Quincy would earn entry to the state tournament besides proceeding to the district championship game May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Apple Bowl.
Cascade will face Brewster on May 10, as well, starting at 8 p.m. in the Apple Bowl. The loser of this game, as well as the losing team from the Quincy-Bridgeport game, will have another district game and a chance to get into the state tournament.
Chelan and Cashmere were placed in play-in matchups May 6 for a chance to continue in the district tournament. Chelan beat Liberty Bell, and Cashmere lost to Manson. So, on May 10, Chelan will face Okanogan, and Manson will play Tonasket.