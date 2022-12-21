Quincy’s girls wrestling team continued its march toward the postseason with a schedule far lighter last week than they had two weeks ago.
Two weeks ago, the team spent time on the mats in four different cities, wrestling at a pace that served as a good test for the young squad. Last week, the team hosted a mix-and-match at home and called it good.
Of course, the work continues in the mat room during practice, and there’s already a date at Rogers High School in Spokane scheduled for this week.
The mix-and-match was a success, with more than a dozen Quincy wrestlers getting mat time against some tough competition from nearby schools.
In Spokane, the opposite awaits, with many schools bringing athletes the Lady Jacks have not seen before, from as far as Idaho schools, as well as Washington ones.
“Lots of new,” coach Devan Silva said. “It should be a lot of fun. We are a pretty established team here in the middle of the state, and it will be fun to see how things are growing on the east side, too.”
Speaking of growth, the team’s impactful crop of freshmen continues to impress with its work ethic, relentless attitude, coachability and desire to improve, Silva said.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “They are studs.”
Silva said that the youth in the squad reminds him of the freshman class of five years ago, which included wrestlers such as Gloria Ramirez, Leslie Carrillo and Shannon Workinger, the latter of whom went on to win state as a senior.
“They came in, they worked hard, they were coachable, so, similar to that crew,” Silva said, noting that this year’s crop may even be more confident than the group from half a decade ago.
After Rogers, the team heads south to Hanford High for the Winter Cup Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.