QHS baseball team splits nonleague doubleheader at Royal

With Cashmere in its sights, the Quincy Jacks baseball team prepped for that tough in-league opponent by traveling to Royal and splitting a doubleheader with the Knights.
The Cashmere game was scheduled for Tuesday, and results weren’t available prior to press time.
At Royal, the Jacks’ Evander Stephens and Ashton Barnes-Keller started on the mound in each end of the twinbill. The Knights took Game 1 by a score of 9-5 and the Jacks evened the ledger taking Game 2, with a score of 6-4.
It was spring break at school, and a couple of students missed a few days, but that did not keep the Jacks from facing Royal with high expectations.
“Our goal was to go in and sweep,” said head coach Seth Longwill. They also wanted to see the starters Stephens and Barnes-Keller go at least five innings in their starts. Stephens went four and Barnes-Keller went five.
“They both did a great job,” Longwill said. “They were both begging to stay in, they were mowin’ ’em down, but the league game (against Cashmere) is more important.”
The hitting is still a work in progress, Longwill said.
“We gotta keep grinding,” he said.
In Game 1, the Jacks were ahead 2-1 going into the fifth frame, and then, “We made some pitching moves and the wheels kinda fell off,” Longwill said. The Jacks put up a fight and got three runs back in the sixth, but could not complete the rally.
“I was happy about (the fact) that we didn’t just hang our heads,” Longwill said.
There were no stats available for this doubleheader.
In Game 2, the Jacks won 6-4, and made a little history in the process.
“This is the first time since I’ve (taken) over that we have split a doubleheader. It’s either, we’ve got swept or we’ve swept the other team,” said Longwill.
The team responded well to the challenge of not getting swept, even if it was a nonleague matchup.
“It’s that refuse-to-lose mentality,” Longwill said.
Cashmere has only one loss, and Quincy is undefeated in league. After Cashmere comes to town, Chelan will pay the Jacks a visit with its all-league hurler Braiden Boyd leading the Goats into a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m.
“It’s a huge three games,” Longwill said. “Cashmere and Chelan both have one loss. Cashmere is hungry, they have a senior-driven team and a lot of guys returning. It’s going to be a big game for us.”
The Jacks also want one last crack at beating Boyd before he graduates.
Stephens was scheduled to start against Cashmere, and he and Barnes-Keller will be starting the Chelan twinbill.
Longwill says he relishes having a sophomore and a freshman as their 1-2 combo of starters. Some might think that having young pitchers leading a starting rotation might mean a rough year ahead, but not Longwill.
“We are super excited that we have multiple years left with them. It can be a double-edged sword if your program is down, but we are not. Those guys work hard and they have already shown that they want to improve,” Longwill said.