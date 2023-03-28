The Chelan Goats proved to be tougher competitors for the Jacks boys soccer team than perhaps expected, playing at Quincy High School on March 21, but the Jacks notched the win, 2-0.
Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya said they found “Chelan wasn’t going to bend and break” easily.
“It was just very highly contested,” he said. “Chelan came out with just everything.”
The intensity of the game could be seen partly in one statistical area: Quincy got tabbed with three yellow cards, and Chelan got carded three times, including a red card on one Goat.
“But obviously we just had more control of the ball,” he said.
Team stats show Chelan managed to get just two shots on goal. Quincy took 18 shots.
“Our finishing wasn’t as on-point” as it needed to be, Tafoya said, to put more distance between the Jacks and the visitors. The Jacks had a few too many missed opportunities within the 6-yard box that would have just needed the right tap to go in.
No one scored during the first few minutes. In the seventh minute, Quincy’s Jorge Nunez brought the ball up and passed to freshman midfielder Brayan Nunez, and he smacked it into the Goats’ net.
The only other goal of the game was by Alexandro Hernandez, a senior midfielder, scoring for Quincy in the 29th minute of the second half. Hernandez headed in a ricochet off the crossbar after a long free kick by Alejandro Mendoza.
Eduardo Diaz and Romualdo Sandoval played as Quincy goalkeepers during the game.
Tafoya speculated that the Goats, trailing by just one at the halftime break, may have been motivated thinking they could tie the game up. The Jacks’ skipper would rather see his players put the game out of reach.
“That’s just something we need to fix on our part,” Tafoya said.
Recalling the game, he praised forward Jorge “Yuyu” Nunez for playing a great game and called out the Quincy back line: Alex Mendoza, Guillermo Gomez, Rafael Perez and Jose Garcia.
“They held their own back there,” he said. “It’s nice to get a clean sheet that really means something.”
Happy with the win against a Caribou Trail League team, he was looking ahead to two more in-league matches coming up.
“It’s a great way to start league play on the right foot,” Tafoya said.
Quincy hit the road on March 25 to face the Medical Lake Cardinals and beat them, 12-0. Despite the lopsided final tally, the score was close in the first half.
Gerardo Silvas, playing in his Jacks varsity debut, made a statement by scoring four goals. Tafoya wrote in a text he brought Silvas up from junior varsity for the Medical Lake game. He is listed as a freshman forward on the JV roster.
Quincy piled up shots on goal – 24, according to team stats. Meanwhile, the Jacks’ backline kept the Cardinals from getting a shot at the Quincy net.
Neither team scored during the first 19 minutes of the game. Isaac Lopez hit the first two goals and put Quincy up 2-0 at the half.
Alexandro Hernandez scored in the sixth minute of the second half, and that opened the floodgates. Silvas hit the Cardinals’ net four times, and Erick Zepeda, Brayan Nunez, Daniel Mendoza, Efrain Pena and Ken Morales each scored once.
Dishing out assists over the 80 minutes were Brayan Nunez and Alejandro Mendoza with two apiece and Alexander Murillo, Erick Zepeda and Efrain Pena with one each.
Sandoval and Diaz had time in goal for Quincy.
With the win at Medical Lake, the Jacks improved their season record to 5-1.
Most of the Caribou Trail League teams have played one or two in-league matches. Quincy had the best overall record coming out of last week. Cascade had the second-best overall record as of Monday at 3-1.
The Jacks will host the Cascade Kodiaks on Thursday, March 30, starting at 6 p.m. Quincy’s only other game this week will also be on the home field, Saturday at 1 p.m., against Riverside.