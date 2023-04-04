Just like his namesake, Evander Holyfield, Quincy’s Evander Stephens proved to be the real deal last week.
Stephens pitched six innings of standout ball on the road against the Omak Pioneers, leading the Jacks to a 9-4 victory that brought their league record to an immaculate 3-0.
Stephens surrendered four runs, only one of them earned, on three hits and two walks to go along with his dozen strikeouts during six frames of work. In the final frame, he got a little tired, giving up two runs, and that’s when coach Seth Longwill summoned Ashton Barnes-Keller to close things out. Barnes-Keller gave up no hits and no runs or walks, striking out two, while throwing only eleven pitches, eight of them for strikes.
At the plate, Stephens went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The game started with Quincy trailing 1-0 before plating two runs in the top of the second. In the top of the fourth, the Jacks’ Gavin “GeeGee” Gonzalez singled to right to send home Quincy’s third run. Jace Reyes would advance the runner to third on a double to right-centerfield, and a wild pitch would send him home, leaving matters 4-1 for the Jacks. It would have been 5-1, but a Jack baserunner got caught in a rundown between third and home.
In the fifth inning, Barnes-Keller led off with a walk, followed by a dropped popup by the Omak infield, which got Stephens to first. Caden Cameron sacrificed to move the runners along, and Barnes-Keller scored on a fielder’s choice, leaving matters 5-2.
In the top of the sixth, Caleb Coduti grounded out to the pitcher, bringing in a runner from third base.
In the bottom of the sixth, weariness caught up to Stephens and Omak scored twice, leaving matters 6-4 Quincy, and adding a tinge of concern to the green-and-gold fandom that made the trip.
The worry lasted until the top of the seventh, when Quincy laid a three-spot on the Pioneers. By the time the frame was over, thanks in part to runs scored by Stephens and Kenny Thompson, the Jacks had a five-run lead, and despite the cries of “Rally Time” coming from the Omak section of the stands, there was little chance of that. The leadoff batter flied out, and then Barnes-Keller struck out the next two Omak hitters.
Throughout the game, the Jacks took advantage of Omak’s seven miscues, scoring four unearned runs including three in the sixth. Nevertheless, it wasn’t just the Pioneers’ slipups that allowed for Jacks to jog across home plate. Barnes-Keller went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.
Infielder Caden Cameron had a run scored and a walk. Outfielder Jackson Yeates scored three runs, had two runs batted in and a walk. Outfielder Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Second baseman Jace Reyes went 1-for-4 with a double, the Jacks’ lone extra-base hit. Cameron stole two bases, as did Yeates.
Shortstop Caleb Coduti had a run batted in, a walk and a stolen base.
Omak standout Kessler Fjellman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. He had a less stellar day on the mound, starting for the Pioneers and lasting one inning. He gave up two earned runs on three walks to go with his three punchouts.
Next up for the Jacks is a non-league doubleheader on the road, with the Royal Knights playing hosts on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.