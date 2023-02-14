Scott Bierlink, head coach of the Quincy boys basketball team, was ready Monday to flush the loss to Omak on Friday and focus on the next District 6 1A tournament game.
“I have a ton of confidence in this team, and I like our chances,” Bierlink said.
Quincy was set to host Chelan in a loser-out contest Tuesday night. The winner will advance to a districts crossover game, which brings a chance to get to the state tournament.
Playing Chelan will be tough, Bierlink said, but playing at home will help his young team.
“It gives us an advantage,” he said. “Our crowd has been great this year.”
Results of the game were not available before press time.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Jacks played Omak at Wenatchee High School in the District 6 1A title game. Quincy had beaten Omak two out of three times they met during the regular season. But this time, Omak got out front early, and won 71-52, though the game was closer than the final score suggested.
It was a strange game, with Quincy not playing as well as it usually does, the officials making an unusual number of traveling calls on both teams, and both teams losing the ball on turnovers frequently.
Omak’s intense defensive pressure cost Quincy many times. The Jacks’ total of turnovers for the night was 25, which was higher than Bierlink wanted it, having worked with the team regularly on limiting costly turnovers.
But, he added, Omak also lost the ball often, committing 25 turnovers.
Bierlink said he was also surprised to see the difference on the boards.
“We’ve done a really good job rebounding all year, but … we got outrebounded by about 15,” he said.
Looking out of sync in the first quarter, more than five minutes passed before the Jacks got their first bucket from the floor, a Pierce Bierlink three-pointer.
Quincy trailed 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Jacks have started out slow before and later taken over games and won them.
During the second quarter, Quincy worked its offense a little better, getting the ball into Aidan Bews at a high- or low-post position, from which he could maneuver and hit a short jumper.
The Jacks still trailed by 10 at the half, 33-23.
In the second half, Omak continued to press the Jacks, but Quincy pulled within 5 points with two minutes left in the third quarter. It looked like the Jacks were fighting back and would take the lead, but their momentum was lost in the closing seconds of the quarter.
Coach Bierlink identified that as a turning point in the game. The freshman Bierlink was fouled, stopping the clock, and giving him a one-and-one at the free-throw line.
If he had hit the foul shots, the gap on the scoreboard would have been down to 3, but Bierlink missed.
The Pioneers grabbed the rebound and out on a break for a bucket before the buzzer, raising the gap to 7 points.
The Jacks kept close for the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, but then the Pioneers pulled away.
The Jacks’ offense sputtered, yielding just 10 points in the fourth period. Meanwhile, Omak poured in 22 points, ending Quincy hopes for a comeback and a district title this year. It would have been their second in a row.
“I think we came out nervous,” playing in a big game like the district title contest, coach Bierlink said, adding that toward the end the team didn’t play smart and couldn’t get over the hump.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 52 – 7-16-19-10
OMAK 71 – 17-16-16-22
Quincy’s statistics included Julian Ibarra with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Bierlink scored 14, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Bews likewise scored 14 and grabbed 3 rebounds. Ethan Gregg had 6 points. Jonathon Zaragoza scored 3.