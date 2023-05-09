Quincy boys thump Cashmere on Senior Night

The Quincy Jacks boys tennis team took four out of five from Cashmere on Senior Night last May 4, and now awaits the denouement of their season with a bit of momentum.
The Jacks’ Jacob Bishop defeated Spencer Boyd, 6-4, 6-4, while Alex Gonzalez beat the Bulldogs’ Seth Martin, 6-3, 6-1. The duo of Harrison Hyer and Isaac Dearie defeated Cashmere’s Mica Guerin and reed Lews, 7-5, 6-0, and the duo of Abraham Santiago and Cody Kennedy beat Cashmere’s Josh Dotson and Jackson Meloy, 6-3, 6-1.
The Bulldogs’ Zeke Lewis defeated Quincy’s Robert Bensch, 0-6, 3-6.
On the girls’ side, the evening proved a little less joyful, as the Bulldogs took all five contests from the Lady Jacks.
Faith Kert defeated Quincy’s Crystal Vargas, 6-0,6-0, while Ashlyn Reichert defeated Quincy’s Ashly Garcia, 6-1, 6-1, and Izzy Hansch defeated the Lady Jacks’ Carol Dueñas, 6-1, 6-0. On the doubles’ side of the ledger, the Cashmere duo of Reese Westlund and Sydney Young defeated Vanessa Quintero and Cirina Ruiz, 6-1, 6-2, and the Cashmere tandem of Lucy Roy and Elle Seidensticker defeated Karen Quintero and Lydia Gutierrez, 6-2, 6-1.
Fortunately for all involved wearing green and gold, there’s nothing but home cooking up ahead in the schedule, with the league championships-slash-district championships scheduled for noon on Thursday at Quincy High School
State is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Yakima.