The Quincy Jacks boys wrestling team put on a good show against the visiting Royal Knights Jan. 6, taking the clash by a 47-24 score.
First-year wrestler Kaleb Klempel overcame a mid-match upset stomach to pin his opponent, Royal’s Alan Garcia, with one second to go in the third period of their 170-lb. match.
“He started wrestling this year, he’s a junior, and he’s been one of our success stories,” Quincy head coach Breck Webley said. “He’s made huge strides: He puts the time in, the preparation in, and he’s become one of our staple varsity guys.”
Brody Wallace did short work of his opponent, Bryan Pineda, pinning him with 20 seconds to go in the first period of their 152-lb. match. Jonathan Rojas Aguilar pinned Royal’s Jose Chavez in the first period of their 160-lb. match.
At 285 lbs., David Medina pinned Royal’s Kevin Evangelista in the first period. At 113 lbs., Saidt Alvarez pinned Royal’s Jose Herrejon in the second round., and at 126 lbs., Jace Reyes pinned Royal’s Uriel Bautista in the second period.
Christian Avila defeated Noel Alatorre at 220 lbs., via tech-fall.
The Jacks’ Eric Ramirez outpointed Alejandro Bustillos at 182 lbs., winning 9-2. At 138 lbs., Adiel Sandoval outpointed Alan Pastor 4-3.
The matches that went Royal’s way occurred at 145 lbs., with Shea Stevenson outpointing Dylan Detro, 9-2. At 195 lbs., Kaleb Hernandez pinned the Jacks’ Julian Silvas in the first period. At 106 lbs., Juan Ferreyra lost his match to Royal’s Miguel Alcaraz via second-period pin. Lastly, Thomas Antonio pinned Quincy’s Izyk Vasquez in the third round, and Kevin Almonte outpointed Blayne Richards of Quincy, 9-2.
A couple of days later, the Jacks traveled to Cheney to participate in the Blackhawk Invite, where Medina came back with a first place finish.
Medina defeated Rogers-Spokane’s Justin Lehman by first-period pin, followed by a second-period pin of Kamiakin’s Jarret Peck, then Austin Frederick of Mead, via majority decision, 21-7.Lastly, he defeated Jackson Forsyth of Connell in the finals via second-round pin.
At Cheney, the Jacks encountered some good, tough opponents, which made the trip valuable not just as a wrestling trip, but also as a scouting trip, Webley said.
“It was tough that way, but there’s always lessons to be learned,” he added.
Alvarez took fourth at 113 lbs, starting off with a majority decision (17-7) over Newport’s Michael Nelson, and a victory over Abraham Lopez-Laguna of Kennewick, 8-2. Alvarez then lost to Hudson Raulston of Medical Lake via first-period pin, which dropped him to the consolation bracket.
He rebounded to beat Ephrem Smith of Mead, 11-1, before losing to Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry by first-period pin in the match for third place.
At 195 lbs., Julian Silvas took sixth, with Silvas losing to Keemani Benavides in the match for fifth place. Christian Avila shared the bracket with Silvas, and finished fourth. He also lost to Benavides, albeit in the first round, before rattling off three straight wins en route to the consolation finals. Avila defeated Shaian Guerra of Cheney, Andrew Erhardr of Bonners Ferry (Idaho), and Maddox VanDyken of Lewis-Clark, before losing to Grant Carroll of Mead.
The Jacks are 4-0 in league and will face Cascade and Omak in Cashmere this Thursday.