Winning your first four games is a great way to start the season.
The Lady Jacks fastpitch team piled up runs in its first week of games, going 4-0. The team limited opponents’ scoring with great pitching from Emilee Morris and fielding to back her up.
Against Tonasket first, the Lady Jacks won 8-5 on their home field. The game was the debut for five players new to varsity: the outfielders, the catcher and the designated player. The outfielders were also new to playing in the outfield.
Despite the newness, head coach Pauline Baughman said they played “amazing.” The whole team, from veterans to rookies, supported each other, and their camaraderie allowed them to be successful, she said.
Emilee Morris pitched; Hayden Morris was catcher; Emma Galloway played first; Myka Hinojosa at second; Michelle Acevedo at short; Ashley Avalos at third; Amy Buenrostro in left; Nicole Durfee in center; and Jennifer Garcia in right. Mariah Stephens was the designated player.
The game was on the usual junior varsity field, as the varsity field was still muddy from winter snow.
At the plate, the Lady Jacks made contact with power and got on base often.
Quincy tied it at three in the bottom of the third inning. Then the Lady Jacks put three on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on the power hitting of Galloway, with a double, and Avalos, with a single.
Galloway went 3 for 4 from the plate, and the team had 13 hits altogether, according to team statistics.
“They really came out with the idea they had to do something at the plate,” Baughman said. “We had some short-game working for us, too.”
The short-game includes bunting and slapping hits to advance runners, she explained.
“I am just proud of the way they worked together to make that happen,” Baughman said.
The defensive play of the game was a throw-out from deep right field. Garcia ran to get a long fly ball, a hit that looked like it could be an inside-the-park home run. But the Lady Jacks connected on a couple of throws to the plate, and catcher Hayden Morris tagged the Tonasket runner just in time for an out.
Emilee Morris got two strikeouts in the first inning, changing up her speeds and baffling batters. She was the team’s leading pitcher last year, and she was ready to go against Tonasket. She notched eight strikeouts.
“I think she had one of her best pitching games” as a Lady Jack, Baughman said, adding that it was not only because of the strikeouts, it was speed and control.
Morris pitched again on Thursday, going all seven innings, and it was another gem. She notched seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits and two runs against Lake Roosevelt.
Quincy won, 5-2. The game was played on the JV field.
Morris scored Quincy’s first run by stealing home, after she stole third.
The game was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, when Quincy broke the stalemate with a run on a stolen base. In the bottom of the sixth, Galloway hit a double that brought in two runs.
With the wind at their backs, the Lady Jacks traveled to Mattawa for a doubleheader on Saturday versus Wahluke. Quincy won both games, 13-1 and 17-4, according to team stats.
The first of the twinbill was fired up by Hayden Morris hitting a double and getting an RBI. The Lady Jacks put together a rally in the fifth inning and scored four runs – Durfee, Morris and Buenrostro each notching RBIs.
On the mound, Emilee Morris pitched five innings, struck out 10 and allowed only one hit – a stellar performance.
Morris, Buenrostro and Acevedo got two hits apiece. The team as a whole had a great game running bases, logging 11 steals.
In the second game, Hayden Morris loomed large at the plate, getting four RBIs on three hits. One of those was a home run in the sixth inning.
Quincy rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the seventh. Like Hayden Morris, Avalos had three hits.
Emilee Morris pitched the entire game and whiffed 11 batters.
The Lady Jacks have long break before their next game. On March 28, they will host Omak in their first league game of the season. That game will start a six-game home stand through April 15.