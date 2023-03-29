The Quincy Lady Jacks’ tennis team showed plenty of muscle against a visiting Connell Eagles team last March 25, winning all five matches.
Sophia Navarro blanked Connell’s Leyna Lagunas 6-0, 6-0, while Crystal Vargas bested the Eagles’ Olivia Withers 6-1, 6-1 and Ashley Garcia beat Connell’s Mackenzie Polluck, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the duo of Vanessa Quintero and Cirina Ruiz defeated Molly and Mikaydi Hokonson, 6-4, 6-3, and the duo of Karen Quintero and Carol Duenas defeated Connell’s ’Miranda Martinez and Karen Hernandez, 6-1, 6-0. .
Altogether the girls surrendered 10 games in the entire series, while winning 60. They dispatched their rivals in two sets, none of the games required neither a tiebreak nor a third set. The girls did a nice job of holding serve throughout the series, as well.
Girls’ head coach Antonia Ronish praised her team for their hard work, putting in the hours to polish the rough patches in their respective games.
“The girls have been competing against each other and making each other better,” she said. “I see that they perform best when they are doing it as a team, so when everyone is watching each other compete and encouraging each other from the sideline, they have more fun and that’s when they play the best.”
The girls played last year, so they know each other well and that has aided the team’s chemistry.
On the boys’ side Harrison Hyer took on Connell’s Brandon Naef. Naef was part of the doubles team that Hyer and his then-tennis partner Marty Gonzalez defeated at State . Naef and Daniel Li dropped a three-set thriller to the Quincy tandem last May, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6.
Last week, it was Hyer’s turn to fly solo, besting Naef in singles, 6-3, 6-1.
Unfortunately for the Quincy boys, Hyer’s was their only W on the day.
Quincy’s Isaac Dearie lost to Eastyn Holst, 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, and Abraham Santiago lost to Uriel Lara, 3-6, 1-6.
Robert Bensch and Jacob Bishop lost to the Connell duo of Marcus Morril and Aaron Chese, 1-6, 1-6, and the duo of Cody Kennedy and Alex Gonzalez lost to Javin Olsen and Preston Schewenhimen, 5-7 1-6.
“It’s the story of our season so far: We look really good, but the results are saying otherwise,” boys head coach Rollie Ronish said.
Earlier in the week, the teams lost to Manson and Chelan.
Against the Trojans, Quincy only won one match, when Lydia Gutierrez beat Addie Richmond, 6-2, 6-1.
Against Chelan, the story repeated itself, with Quincy’s only victory coming via Isaac Dearie, who beat Luke Christopherson, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
“A lot of those matches, the ball bounces a couple of different ways and we win,” Rollie said. “It doesn’t seem that way in the score, but we are playing really good tennis.”
Against Chelan earlier in the week, Hyer took his opponent to two tiebreakers, and against Manson, he played hard against a state qualifier, Ronish said.
“Through those two matches, he played probably the best tennis I’ve ever seen somebody from QHS play for a long time,” Ronish said.
The hard work the boys are putting in is going to pay off, Ronish.
In the meantime, there’s been a lot of tinkering, trying to figure out the best doubles teams among the players.
“We are still trying to figure all that out,” he said. Antonia said the girls are on the same boat..
“I think we are going to keep moving them a little bit until somebody tells us not to,” she said.
Next up, both teams play Omak Wednesday at home and Cascade on Friday at home, as well.