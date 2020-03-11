The Quincy boys and girls golf team coaches face an interesting challenge; helping returning players to improve their game while also developing newcomers to the sport.
Senior Stacia Sarty and Marisol Cardenas returned to the girls. Sarty qualified for the state tournament last year and Cardenas the district tournament.
For the boys, senior Gavin Sahli and junior Nate Gonzalez returned, among others. Gonzalez qualified for the state tournament as an alternate last season.
The remainder of the golfers for both teams are fresh faces or have a year or so of experience. For boys Head Coach Chris Trevino, he’s excited to see higher interest in the sport.
“We’re excited about the guys that are coming back, but we’re also excited about some of the new crop coming up,” he said. “One of the biggest goals that we had coming into golf is to try to pull more athletes.”
Trevino and girls Head Coach Pat McGuire are working with a blank slate with some of the new golfers, teaching them things like how to hold a club, putting and chipping, McGuire said.
“We’ve explained a lot about how frustrating golf is and that it’s a really hard sport to just come out and be good at, you have to work at it,” he said. “We’re kind of starting from scratch, which is good, no bad habits.”
Regardless of where each golfer’s skill level is or how many rounds they’ve played, the goal for the coaches is to help each player achieve their personal goals, Trevino said.
“Golf is an individual sport, you do get team scores, but everyone’s got different sets of goals,” he said. “Our job is to try to figure out what those goals are to try to help them achieve them.”