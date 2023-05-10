Quincy golfers gain momentum ahead of district championship with win at Omak

With the district championship staring at the team straight ahead, the Quincy golfers got a big boost from a strong performance at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Facing the Omak Pioneers, the scrappy Quincy golfers proved that they have progressed over the tough season. Blessby Alvarez shot a personal-best 118.
“She was able to beat the heat and use her short game to shoot a 10-stroke (personal-record).” Coach Kurtis Wood wrote in an email.
In her second 18-hole match of the season, Paola Palacios shot a solid 131, Wood said, and Jourdan Ferguson had a 144.
Among boys, Jaxon Ferguson had another season-best performance for the Jacks, shooting a 95, while Lane LeSure shot a 118.
The good performances serve as a positive omen for the Jacks and Lady Jacks, given that the district championships will take place on May 16 at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Against Omak, the Jacks suited up two boys and three girls, so they could not be scored as a team, but they still put up good marks.
The Omak Pioneers’ Halle Richter and Kinsey Christoph shot a 95 each. Delaney McNeill shot a 128, Callie Christoph shot a 111 and Corey Christoph shot a 114.
Among boys, Blake Sam shot an 85, Jovan Mercado shot an 89, Josaya Sloan shot an 81 and Grizz Moore shot an 93.