Quincy High School boys wrestling team advances 15 to regionals

Fifteen Quincy wrestlers earned tickets to regionals at the district wrestling tournament in Omak this past weekend, with three Jacks taking home first-place honors.
Saidt Alvarez won first place at 106 lbs., Jace Reyes took first place at 126 and David Medina took first place at 220 lbs.
Five other wrestlers took second place: Izyk Vazquez at 113 lbs., Brody Wallace at 152 lbs., Jonathan Rojas at 160 lbs., Kaleb Klempel at 170 lbs., and Christian Avila at 195.
Next up for these wrestlers is regionals at Deer Park this weekend. The top three advance to state in Tacoma.
Alvarez defeated Omak’s Tameron Hall, 6-0 in the finals. Vazquez lost to Angel Sandoval via first-period pin in their final match. Reyes defeated Ryder Abrahamson of Omak in the finals of 126 lbs., via third-period pin.
Juan Ferreyra took fourth at 113 lbs.. He lost to Cruz Martinez of Cascade in the match for third place, via second-period pin.
Blayne Richards took fourth at 132 lbs. He lost in the bronze-medal match to Juan Diego Cacho of Cashmere via an 11-3 decision.
Dylan DeTro took third at 138, besting his teammate Anthony Averill in the third-place match, via first-period pin.
Brody Wallace lost in the finals to Cashmere’s Hugh Wheeler, via second-period pin. Enrique Rebollo lost in the same weight class, 152 lbs., in the match for fifth place to Frank Rosario of Cascade.
Jonathan Rojas Aguilar lost in the finals at 160 lbs., to Talon Cate of Omak. Klempel lost to Genaro Reyna of Cashmere in the finals at 170 lbs., via second-period pin. Julian Silvas lost in the match for third place at 182 lbs., yielding to Quinlan Wilson of Cascade via third period pin. In the same weight class, Eric Ramirez took fifth place. His opponent in the final match was not listed.
At 195 lbs., Avila lost to Luke Jacobson of Cashmere, 5-1. At 220 lbs., David Medina bested local boy Bryan Juarez-Lopez in the finals, 13-4, and Robert Bensch bested Chelan’s Caesar Padilla via first-period pin in the match for third place.