Quincy plays Royal tough through three quarters, falls in the end

In an exciting matchup at Quincy High School on Saturday, the Lady Jacks basketball squad led Royal at halftime, but the game fell apart in the fourth quarter and Quincy fell, 66-46.
“That was a disappointing one,” said Quincy head coach Micaiah McCreary.
The game was a lot closer than the final score indicated. Though it was a non-league game, both teams played hard. But the Lady Jacks were on their game, pushing the ball up the court and making shots.
Both teams were pressing, and sometimes the pressure worked, but sometimes the offense would break the defensive pressure and capitalize with a quick bucket.
In the second quarter, the Lady Jacks grabbed steals and went on a run. Ruth Flores hit a three from far beyond the arc, pushing Quincy’s lead up to 22-13. Libny Roque followed that with a three of her own, prompting a timeout by Royal.
The timeout broke Quincy’s momentum, and the Knights suddenly found their shooting touch. At halftime, it was 25-24, Quincy leading by 1.
The third quarter was an intense back-and-forth. Quincy’s Penelope Thorsen hit a three-pointer before the buzzer that tied the score at the end of the period, 40-40.
Then the game took a sharp turn in Royal’s direction. The Knights scored 9 unanswered points and went on to dominate the fourth quarter and win, 66-46.
McCreary said it looked like the Lady Jacks ran out of gas in the final eight minutes and weren’t able to push the ball up court aggressively as they like to do. Turnovers also hurt them.
Highlights of Quincy’s statistics included Joceline Schaapman leading her team’s scorers, shooting 4 for 9 and scoring 12. Ruth Flores scored 11. Emily Camacho put up 8 points. Chloe Medina scored 6, Libny Roque had 5, and Penelope Thorsen had 4. Roque and Schaapman hauled in the most rebounds with 9 apiece.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY – 15-10-15-6 = 46
ROYAL – 13-11-13-29 = 66
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Cashmere Bulldogs clobbered the Lady Jacks in a lopsided contest, 67-12. The Bulldogs had their shooting range locked in and could hit shots from any distance.
The Bulldogs are big and tall, McCreary said, but the Lady Jacks put up a fight. Rebounding by both teams was pretty good, despite Cashmere’s height advantage. Cashmere’s roster has five players as tall or taller than Quincy’s tallest player, Stephanie Sanchez, at 5’9”.
“Anything can happen in any game, and you have to go with the right mindset,” McCreary said.
Quincy’s aggressiveness was there, but it struggled on offense, she said. Playing against such a good team was still good practice, for instance, in developing the Lady Jacks’ press defense.
An the upside, McCreary said, they held the Bulldogs to fewer points than the previous time they met, Dec. 13, when the Bulldogs won 72-21.
The Lady Jacks will next play on Thursday in Chelan, starting at 5:45. The Goats entered this week with a 1-5 league record, the same as the Lady Jacks’ win-loss tally in league play.
On Saturday, the Lady Jacks’ game in Cashmere will have a 3:45 p.m. tipoff. The Bulldogs started this week with a 5-1 league record, tied with the Omak Pioneers who were also at 5-1 in the Caribou Trail League. Both Omak and Cashmere were ranked in the top 10 in the state as of Monday.
The Lady Jacks hoopsters have goals to take them into the post-season and they have to “keep grinding,” McCreary said. She expects the team has at least six more games, and the team has its sights on winning at least three of the six.