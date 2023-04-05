Quincy runners excel in Cashmere

Quincy runners had a strong day on the track in Cashmere on March 30, the track-and-field boys and girls’ only meet of the past week.
Among the seven girls teams, Quincy placed third, behind Cashmere in first and Okanogan in second. Entiat, Chelan, Manson and Cascade Christian (Wenatchee) rounded out the field.
Quincy took second place on the boys side, behind only Cashmere.
Many Jackrabbits set new personal records, or PRs.
“Almost all of our runners came away from the meet with a new personal record in at least one of their events,” wrote boys team head coach Andrew Schmitt in an email. “We are still early in the season, but this team has impressed me with the effort they are giving every day in practice. The work these athletes put in when no one is watching leads to the results they are getting when everyone is watching.
“A testament to their individual efforts, the following athletes PR’ed in two or more events: Brianna Lopez, Crystal Espinoza, Hazel Smedley, Ulisses Diaz, Miles Asay, Damian (Angel) Diaz, Alejandro Birrueta, Sergio Esparza, Noe Garcia, Anthony Averill, Keegan Nelson, Francisco Jacobo, and Alex Lopez.”
Schmitt also noted Marisol Uribe won the 400-meter dash with a solid race and new PR of 1 minute and 11 seconds. And, “Out in front for the entirety of the race, Crystal Espinoza earned a 30-second PR and a win in the 3,200 with a time of 14 minutes and 45 seconds,” Schmitt wrote.
“Ethan Gregg and Aidan Bews continued strong starts to their junior seasons by taking 1st place in the long and high Jumps, respectively,” he wrote. “Shea Heikes displayed her strength and versatility by taking 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles, 3rd in the triple jump, and 7th in the long jump.”
The track-and-field athletes have a couple of weeks away from competition but will keep practicing and training during spring break. Their next meet will be the Cashmere Invitational on April 15, featuring 16 teams.
The following are the results of the Cashmere meet for Quincy athletes among the top 10 finishers in each event.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Hazel Smedley was the top Lady Jack finisher, taking ninth place with a personal record (PR) time of 14.99. Quincy had six other runners place in the event.
In the 200-meters event, Yeslin Ramos took fourth place with a PR time of 30.59. On her heels was Marisol Uribe in fifth at 30.77. Dulce Bautista took seventh place with a PR of 31.80. And Xadany Roque also nabbed a PR with a 32.07 time, good for ninth place.
In the 400 meters, Uribe won with her PR time of 1:11.62. Crystal Espinoza placed fifth with a PR of 1:15.58.
In the 800-meter run, Quincy had one runner, Marissa Tafolla, who crossed the finish line in 3:14.13, good for seventh place.
In the 1,600 meters, Quincy had two girls run. Brenda Uribe took sixth place with a PR time of 6:59.05. And, Tafolla also PR’ed with a time of 7:02.68, taking eighth place.
In the 3,200-meter run, Espinoza won, matching her feat at the Best of the Basin in Quincy. In Cashmere, she set herself a new PR time of 14:45.26.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Shea Heikes won second place in 17.81 seconds.
The Lady Jacks did not have a runner in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the 4X100 relay event, the Quincy team, consisting of Thalia Castro, Tafolla, Diana Romero and Ramos, finished in sixth place in 1:03.20.
In the shot put competition, Brianna Lopez threw 21’4.5”, her PR, and finished in 10th place. Quincy had three other athletes in a field of 22.
In the discus event, Kallie Kooistra threw 84’ and took fifth place. Teammates Guadalupe Valladolid-Solis threw 72’3” in eighth place and Paula Serrano threw 68’1” and ended in ninth place.
In javelin, Kooistra won third place with a throw of 71’7”. Ramos took fifth place at 65’11”, and Lopez nailed a PR with a 57’2.5” throw, good for eighth place.
In an interesting side note, all seven of the girls in the pole vault competition were Cashmere Bulldogs.
In the long jump, Heikes finished seventh at 12’7”. Quincy three other girls place in the large field.
In the triple jump, Heikes won third place with a jump measuring 28’11.5”.
In the boys 100-meter dash, Quincy had eight boys place in a field of 35 runners, but none finished in the top 10.
In the 200 meters, the story was similar, with six Jacks placing in a large field but not in the top 10 times.
In the 400 meters, Jayden Richards won second place in 55.76 seconds. Anthony Averill placed fourth with a PR time of 1:00.82. Adiel Sandoval crossed the line in 1:09.89 and took 10th place.
In the 800 meters, Alejandro Birrueta won second place with a PR of 2:23.41. Sergio Esparza was about four seconds behind and took fourth in 2:27.81, his PR. Alexis Birrueta set a PR of 2:44.99 and finished in ninth place. And, Sandoval finished in 10th with a 2:46.10 time.
In the 1,600, Alejandro Birrueta PR’ed and took fourth place at 5:15.37. Alexis Birrueta took eighth in 5:45.04.
In the 3,200, Esparza won second place in 12:30.43, a PR, and Juan Ferreyra won third in 13:16.47.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Angel Diaz took seventh in 22.46 seconds.
In the 4X100 relay, the Quincy team of Miles Asay, Anthony Averill, Ulisses Diaz and Blayne Richards took fourth place in 52.88 seconds.
In the shot put event, Anthony Garcia won third with a 37’9” throw. Alex Lopez threw for 33’2”, his PR, good for seventh place in a very large field of 42 competitors. Liam Wallace placed 10th with a throw of 31’9.5”.
In discus, Sergio Castillo finished fourth with a throw of 98’4”. Anthony Garcia finished seventh with a distance of 91’7”. And, Wallace took 10th place with a throw measuring 87’3”.
In javelin, Castillo nabbed eighth place with a throw of 97’9”. Quincy had four other boys compete in the event.
In high jump, Aidan Bews won first place by clearing 5’8”, his PR height.
In the long jump, Ethan Gregg won first with a leap measuring 19’8”.
In the triple jump event, Gregg took sixth place with a distance of 35’8.5”.