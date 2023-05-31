Setting a personal record in the process and showing plenty of grit and resilience after a tough break, Joceline Schaapman of Quincy finished second in the state finals of the 300-meter hurdles at Yakima’s Eisenhower High School last Saturday.
Schaapman clocked in at 45.86 seconds, more than two seconds faster than her time in the state preliminaries of last Thursday. The mark also represented a personal-best for Schaapman, who finished trailing only Braelyn Baker of Bear Creek, a private school in Redmond.
Baker clocked in at 41.02 seconds, a personal-best mark for her, as well.
Schaapman finished third in the preliminaries, and after that race, she said that knowing that a tough opponent like Baker awaited her in the finals was a source of motivation for her.
“I want to catch her, I hope to catch her, and if not, to come really close,” she said, after clocking in at 47.72 seconds in the preliminaries.
“As long as I give it my all for finals, then I will be satisfied.”
The Quincy head coach Andrew Schmitt had high praise for Schaapman, coming back to put on a strong performance in the finals one day after a technicality got her disqualified from the state long jump competition.
“If you want an example of competitive greatness, being at your best when your best is required, Joceline ran the finals two seconds faster than she had ever run the race before,” Schmitt said.
Schaapman also set the QHS record for that race, as well.
“After experiencing a little adversity and heartbreak on Friday, due to a technicality and a little miscommunication, I want to commend her for having the mental fortitude it takes to bounce back,” Schmitt said.
Schaapman did not check in in person until before the second flight, and at state athletes are required to check in prior to the first flight.
“The judges were super respectful, they wanted to help us but ultimately, it came down to the letter of the rule, and they could not let her compete,” Schmitt said.
Overall, Quincy athletes performed well at state, held for the first time in years somewhere other than at Cheney’s Eastern Washington University.
“Our athletes made some good competitive strides going into it, and they maximized their potential. They got after it whether it was a jumping event or a running event, they placed at or above where they were seeded, so they did as good as we expected them to be, or in some cases, overachieving.”
Senior Jasmine Vasquez came oh-so-close to matching her five-foot personal record in the high jump, making it to four feet 10, before missing on three attempts to clear the five-foot mark. Nevertheless, she tied for seventh place and managed to come home with a medal, which she received less than a minute prior to her preliminary 100-meter dash.
“One thing that’s amazing about Jasmine is her ability to stay calm, and focus on the things she can control,” Schmitt said. “After receiving her medal, she had to literally run over to her 100-meter race, that was starting a minute later. I did not hear a single complaint from her, she focused on what she could control, and got after it, and still had a good race.”
She clocked in at 13.34 seconds in the prelims, good enough for eighth place, while one of the race officials held on to her high-jump medal for her.
Junior Jayden Richards competed in the 200 meters, coming in the 12th best time overall, 23.45 seconds.
“This is just the start for him,” Schmitt said. “He’s already putting in the work (for 2024) and looking for ways to get better. Can’t say enough about the team leadership qualities that Jayden (has). We are super excited to have him back for one more year and we are looking forward to having him in that role next year.”
“Both Schaapman and Vasquez are graduating this June. Vasquez is joining the United States Marine Corps and Schaapman is moving on to college to pursue a career in physical therapy. “She’s focused on her future and should have some great things in store for her. Both of them will,” Schmitt said.