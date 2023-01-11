Quincy scores a fifth-place finish at inaugural Gut Check tournament

The Quincy Lady Jacks girls wrestling team may well have started a brand-new tradition in Kent last weekend, participating in the first-ever Gut Check Tournament for girls at the ShoWare center.
The Gut Check has been a tradition among male high school wrestlers, but there had never been a Gut Check tourney for girls until this year. And Quincy sent six wrestlers to it, with all of them placing and the team earning a fifth place overall.
The Gut Check offered not just high level of competition but also a big-tournament kind of atmosphere.
“If you’ve never wrestled at a tournament like that, and then you wrestle at state at the Tacoma Dome, it’s overwhelming: hundreds of people watching. This, I felt, was the closest emulation we could get to a state tournament,” head coach Devan Silva said.
Alondra Cordova finished in first place at 115 lbs. She defeated Heirdina Equbazgi of Hazen by first-period pin, then pinned Janessa Bailey of Tacoma’s Lincoln High, then pinned Mayan Riojas of Toppenish and then bested Chloe Herrick of Sumner, in a 2-0 match in the finals.
“She deserves to be real proud of herself,” Silva said of Cordova.
Michelle Acevedo finished in fourth place at 130 lbs.
Acevedo defeated Skyline’s Ahtiana Thompson by pin in the first round, before pinning Marsha Gomez of Othello in the second period. Then, Wapato’s Lexie Garza stopped Acevedo in the first period. Acevedo then beat teammate Jourdan Ferguson by pin in the second period. Then, in the match for third place, Acevedo lost 7-0 Sara Ortega de Toppenish.
“She was seeded fourth, she came in, she wrestled her butt off and took fourth,” Silva said of Acevedo.
Ashley Rosas finished fifth at 135lbs. Rosas defeated Adriana Hernandez of Omak, in the first period, then defeated Othello’s Victoria DeLeon in the first period. Rosas then lost to Toppenish’s Ruby Clark by first-period pin in the semifinals, and to Monzerrath Flores of Burlington by third-period pin. Rosas then bounced back to defeat DeLeon again, this time for fifth place, in a first period pin.
“Coming back from a loss, and not sliding and convincing yourself to come back and finish where you should, that’s always very important. And she did,” Silva said.
Freshmen Hayden Morris and Jourdan Ferguson finished sixth at 120 lbs. and 130 lbs. respectively.
“They both did great,” Silva said.
Morris defeated Grandview’s Kimberly Madrigal by pin in the first period before losing to Rosemary Brooks of South Kitsap. She rebounded by defeating Luna Carrillo of University Place’s Curtis High School by third-period pin, and then outpointed Sophia Andreini of Chief Sealth, 9-5. Then, Andreini’s teammate Eden Lopez bested Morris by first-period pin. Then Vania Diego of Toppenish outlasted Morris by first-period pin, in the match for fifth-place.
Ferguson lost to Curtis’ Sierra Wangen, before pinning Abigail Pratt of Camas. Ferguson then ran into Acevedo (see result above), and then lost to Marsha Gomez of Othello in the match for fifth place.
Lastly, Allison Guerrero finished in eighth place at 100 lbs.
“Her growth has just been phenomenal, she’s one of our team leaders now,” Silva said.
Guerrero lost to Kyler Menza of Tacoma’s Washington High School by first-period pin, before pinning Fatimah Aladilee of Federal Way’s Jefferson High School. Guerrero then lost to Emily Garcia from Yakima’s East Valley High School by pin, and to Janissa Barrera of Othello in the match for seventh place.