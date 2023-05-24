Quincy soccer team loses to Connell on PKs, makes early exit from state

The Quincy Jacks boys soccer team, ranked going into the match as the top 1A boys soccer team in the state, saw its dream season come to an abrupt ending with a loss on kicks from the penalty spot to the visiting Connell Eagles last Friday.
The Jacks began the game trailing before tying it up with a penalty kick a minute before the halftime break. A minute after the halftime break, Connell jumped ahead again, but the Jacks managed to knot things up at 2 apiece.
The teams clawed and fought but did no further damage during the overtime periods, forcing the shootout from the penalty spot.
The shootout went Connell’s way 4-2, ending a season that seemed destined for the scrapbooks, even after a loss at the district title game snapped a 12-game winning streak.
A win against the Eagles would have set up a rematch against Overlake in Quincy the next day. The Jacks had already defeated the Owls 4-3 in Redmond earlier in the season.
Instead, the Jacks had to sit idle at home and watch Connell play Overlake for a berth in the state tournament’s final four on their home turf of Jackrabbit Stadium. Overlake bested Connell 1-0 in that match.
Still ailing from the loss, Quincy’s head coach Francisco Tafoya spoke to the QVPR a few days later, and had high praise for his charges, for the way they came back twice against Connell.
“The boys (were) the kind of team that just laid (down) and let things get even worse,” Tafoya said. “They always kept fighting and that’s something I enjoyed seeing this season.”
Jorge Nuñez, Isaac Lopez, Alex Mendoza, three standouts in this year’s squad, will not return next year as they prepare to enter the real world.
“That’s the spine of our team, right there,” Tafoya said, mentioning people like Edgar Guzman and Alexandro Hernandez as some of the other important pieces that the team will lose to graduation.
“We got a really young team, and some of those guys got some really good experience on varsity,” Tafoya said.
“The type of season the team had, they should not feel ashamed of anything. They worked so hard, and they all did their part to reach the heights we reached this year,” Tafoya said.