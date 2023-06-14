David Medina, who starred for the Quincy Jacks on the football field and the wrestling mat, has announced his commitment to attend Whitworth University, a private institution in the north end of Spokane.
Medina will play football for the Pirates, his football coach at QHS, Russ Elliott said. The senior, who also finished second in state as a wrestler, was not available for comment.
Before choosing Whitworth, Medina considered walking on at some other colleges like WSU, before choosing the Pirates, who play in Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
“The head coach at Omak had some contacts at Whitworth and he made some phone calls on David’s behalf,” Elliott said. “The coaches at Whitworth saw some film on him and really liked him, so they have been chasing him since then.”
Elliott credited Jennifer Gardner with helping Medina navigate the financial-aid maze.
“We just want the kids to go to college,” Elliott said, adding that he would not be sure whether Medina would have considered college if it weren’t for his connection with the sport of football.
Asked whether Medina considered going the wrestling route in college, Elliott said he could have done either one, but “there is more opportunities for football in college, just because there are more programs.”
Medina’s achievement is noteworthy especially when one considers that his football career occurred during a time of great turmoil for high school students and prep sports, due to the pandemic. Asked what aspects of Medina’s game needed to improve now that he would be a college player, Elliott said that mentally and physically, he’s there.
“He just needs to get more experience,” Elliott said. “His playing days were interrupted with COVID and did not get the same amount of games.”
At Whitworth, he’s going to be a defensive lineman, which he played for a year at QHS, so “he just needs more time at the position. I think he can really thrive there.”
Watching Medina get this kind of opportunity to keep playing the game “is just awesome,” Elliott said.
“Along with that, he’s going to get a life-changing opportunity to go to a four-year university,” he said. “They’ve sent him his summer workouts, and they have had meetings, he has his class load, I think he’s registered and I think it’s a done deal.”