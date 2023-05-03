Aided by a strong performance from the mound on both ends of the doubleheader, the Jacks baseball team swept aside the Omak Pioneers in a rare Friday twinbill at Quincy High School last week.
As a reward for that fine performance, the Jacks now have to prepare to play … Omak.
The first round of districts begins this Saturday at 11 a.m. with the two familiar foes meeting for the third time in eight days, at Quincy High School.
The winner of that clash plays the loser of Cashmere-Chelan on Monday at 7 p.m. at Ephrata’s Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, with a ticket to a crossover game against a District 7 team on the line.
Cashmere plays Chelan at 5 p.m. that same Monday, so the loser of that clash will have to get it back together quick in order to play the Jacks.
Against Omak last Friday, the Jacks had no such trouble, throttling the Pioneers 11-1 in the first game and then taking Game 2 in a crisp 2-0 shutout.
In Game 1, Evander Stephens hurled a strong five frames of one-hit ball, surrendering the lone run, one walk and striking out 11. Stephens threw 66 pitches, 48 of them for strikes.
At the plate, Stephens went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Caleb Coduti went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ashton Barnes-Keller had a run scored and two walks.
Caden Cameron went 1-for-3 with a double, a run batted in and a run scored. Gavin Gonzalez had a stolen base, two runs scored and two walks. Jackson Yeates went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and two runs batted in. Kenny Thompson went 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and a run batted in. He also stole a base.
Jace Reyes had a run scored and a run batted in, as well as a stolen base. Conner Calloway went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a run batted in.
The same clutch hitting that allowed Quincy to take Game 1 in a romp, suddenly went a little frosty in the second game, with the Jacks leaving four runners stranded, as opposed to just one in Game 1.
Still, positives abounded, starting with Barnes-Keller’s complete-game effort in a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk.
The Jacks could gather four hits off Pioneer pitching in the second game, Coduti went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with a run scored, Yeates went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored and Reyes went 1-for-2 with a second-inning RBI double, the only earned run given up by Omak pitching on the second game. Omak had three errors to the Jacks’ one.
But now that’s in the past, and what matters is thumping Omak one more time. If you want to go cheer on the Jacks on Saturday, remember that there are no cash sales at the gate, and you must get a ticket online by going to www.gofan.co (co, not com), typing in Quincy High School on the Search field, then clicking on Get Tickets, and then following the prompts thereafter. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and $5 for students.