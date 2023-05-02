Quincy swimmer Rami Escure has committed to swim for Southwestern Oregon Community College, Coos Bay, Ore., with a full-merit scholarship. During his high school swim career, Escure made repeated trips to state in the 100 breaststroke and contributed to top 10 finishes in the boys relay events in the 2020 and 2022 state finals, an email from Melva Calloway, a swim-team mom and booster, stated.
Melva’s son Trenten has committed to attend and swim for Chapman University in Orange, Calif., with a merit scholarship. Calloway won back-to-back state titles in the 100-meter butterfly in 2022 and 2023. He was also a member of the relay team with Escure in 2020 and 2022.